Momofuku Milk Bar's chef is coming to Toronto

If you've ever wanted to personally thank the woman who invented crack pie, compost cookies and cereal milk soft serve, now's your chance. Christina Tosi, the owner of Momofuku Milk Bar (a companion bakery and sweets shop to David Chang's restaurant empire) is coming to Toronto for a two-day engagement at the Drake this month.

Milk Bar madness begins on February 12, when Tosi will be signing cookbooks at the Drake General Store's flagship. Sweet treats, including birthday cake and chocolate malt cake truffles, will be available).

Later that evening, Tosi will hit the kitchen at the Drake Hotel, adding cereal milk white hot chocolate, chocolate chip passion fruit cake, crack pie, and corn cookie jam sandwiches to the Drake's menu for one night only.

On February 13, Tosi will join the esteemed ranks of guest judges at the Drake's recurring 86'd Mondays cooking competition, choosing the winner of a White Russian mix-off. (Drinks, naturally, will be cereal-milk themed.) Head to the Drake's site for more info.

