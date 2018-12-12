Toronto restaurants with Christmas 2018 menus

× Expand Momofuku Kojin

Bosk

Bosk's Christmas Day lunch buffet features items like turkey, beef Wellington, a seafood bar and a dim sum station ($115); kids can enjoy the “Santa’s Little Helpers Buffet” ($50). Christmas Day dinner is a four-course menu including smoked salmon tartine, arctic char and pumpkin ale ice cream ($130). (Reservations)

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons restaurant is hosting three-course prix fixe meals for Christmas Eve brunch ($75), Christmas Eve dinner ($105) and Christmas Day dinner ($115). (Menus / reservations)

Drake Hotel

The Drake is offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners; For $39, you can get turkey or roast beef (plus maple roasted squash for the vegans) with roasted carrots and Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and stuffing (plus rum-roasted pineapple and ginger cake for dessert). (Menu / reservations)

Hemingway's

The beloved Yorkville pub is offering an $18 turkey dinner on Christmas Day, including all the fixings and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Lakeview

The 24-hour diner's "annual deep-fried Xmas turkey marathon" returns December 25 at 11 am and runs through New Year's Day. Grab a plate of deep-fried turkey and sides for $19, with $1 per plate going to The Stop Community Food Centre.

Momofuku Kojin

On Christmas Eve, the recently revamped top-floor Momofuku restaurant is hosting a family-style, three-course prix fixe ($85) featuring east coast oysters, smoked pork belly with corn flatbreads, roasted peppers with 'nduja, and more. (Menu / reservations)

ONE

Mark McEwan's Hazelton Hotel spot is offering an la carte dinner menu for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, featuring butternut squash soup ($16), organic turkey breast with sides like roasted apple brioche stuffing ($45), USDA prime roast beef ($75), and more. (Reservations)

Toca

The Ritz-Carlton's restaurant has special menus happening throughout the holidays: A holiday Sunday brunch on the 23rd, a four-course Christmas Eve dinner ($129), and four- and five-course ($129/$149) Christmas Day dinner menus. (Menus / reservations)

