Where to get strawberry Pocky ice cream in Toronto

With the rising mercury (seriously, 32 degrees?) comes rising demand for frosty treats, and it seems like every other restaurant and cafe in town is coming out with its own ice cream offerings. Add Adamson Barbecue and Conspiracy Pizza to the pile — they recently welcomed ice cream company Churnt Up to their East York storefront (176 Wicksteed).

The company is the brainchild of Vince Lao, a George Brown culinary grad who began experimenting with ice cream in February 2017. Demand from coworkers and friends got so high for his creations that he started an Instagram page selling pints via DM, leveraging his connections in the dance community (his other passion) to sell at pop-ups and parties.

Eventually he got a cashier gig at Adamson Barbecue, where owner Adam Skelly offered Lao the chance to sell at sister business Conspiracy Pizza on weekends. On Fridays and Saturdays, you can find Churnt Up scooping flavours like mango, taro, Nesquik cereal, birthday cake and matcha white chocolate chip.)

But the staple flavour seems to be strawberry Pocky – actually the first one Lao ever created. "The inspiration really just came from nostalgia, growing up eating strawberry Pocky," a Churnt Up rep says via email. "Vince had already made a superb recipe for strawberry ice cream using fresh strawberries, so it just made sense to add something he loved so much to add that extra crunch and flavour."

Vegan flavours, as well as chocolate-bar inspired offerings like Smarties and Twix, are still coming down the pipe. Catch Churnt Up at Conspiracy Pizza Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 10 pm.

