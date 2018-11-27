Vegan cinnamon buns coming to the Danforth

× Expand Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic, a Shark Tank-approved cinnamon bun chain beloved across the U.S., landed in Canada in a big way this past year, opening a location at Promenade Mall in Thornhill and announcing that two more would soon be on the way.

Last month, the Scarborough location opened, and this Friday (November 30), the chain's Danforth location (319 Danforth, at Hampton) will start serving. As part of the grand opening, the store will be offering $1 cinnamon rolls from 10 am until 2 pm.

In addition to cinnamon rolls, which can be had straight-up or with 30 different toppings, the chain also sells brownies, cookies, mini rolls, "cinnacakes" and more — all of which are 100% vegan. This ought to at least tide us east-siders over until we get a Rosen's. (Right, Amy?)

