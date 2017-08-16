CNE 2017 food: Fire-breathing ice cream, black funnel cakes and more

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

For the 2017 Canadian National Exhibition, the city's vendors have managed to mix up the usual Mad Libs mishmash of food trends and traditional carnival eats to even weirder, more depraved depths. Along with the usual modifiers – deep-frying, double-decking, cheese-stuffing, milkshake-blending – there's the arrival of (what else?) charcoal-dyed food and nitrogen ice cream.

To that point: The early frontrunner for this year's most Internet-breaking dish might be the above confection from Eative – a crispy cookie-coated baton of ice cream dipped in liquid nitrogen. It's called the "Dragon's Breath" because if you time your bite just right, you can exhale a stream of vapour out of your nose.

If you're not interested in getting all Game Of Thrones with your frozen desserts, there's more to sample. (Much more. So. Much. More.)

CNE fave Bacon Nation hopped on the charcoal bandwagon with the "Black Velvet" funnel cake topped with charcoal ice cream. It's a new religion that'll bring you to your knees.

In a nod to Canada 150, Bacon Nation also did a peameal burger built on buns dyed red with Frank's Red Hot.

Cheese lovers will be busy at the Farm To Fryer booth. Treats include an ultra-gooey "mac n' curd chimichanga" stuffed with macaroni and cheese curds.

Another Farm To Fryer hit: Fried cheese-stuffed Doritos.

Oh, look, a fresh vegetable! But, of course, that coleslaw is sitting on a bun stuffed with pork belly, pulled pork, longanisa sausage, crispy pork skin and a Shanghai pork soup dumpling. This unholy creation – dubbed the Juicy Oink – comes courtesy of Hot Bunzz.

King Of Curds got its start at a state fair in Minnesota, but I'm willing to bet their signature dish – battered, deep-fried cheese curds – will be welcomed with open arms north of the border. Get yours as a "potato-less poutine" (aka doused in gravy) or as a sweet and savoury option with maple syrup and icing sugar.

Look familiar? The "Sugar Mountain" from Cake Shack is a sugary tribute to the CN Tower, complete with a donut dome and cotton candy "fog." Someone photoshop a tiny Drake on this immediately.

Eat My Bowls wants you to do exactly that with their pancake bowl stuffed with scrambled eggs and bacon.

Deep-fried chicken feet – the name says it all.

Kanpai spinoff Yatai has brought back its ramen burger for another year – this time topped with some of Kanpai's signature Taiwanese fried chicken.

It's not just for desserts: Pizza Nova is selling black carbon-crust pizza by the slice.

Fidel Gastro's went East Coast in a big way with a double-lobster patty burger.

A personal favourite: Tokyo hot chicken, melding Japanese-style fried chicken with Nashville-style spice (available as sandwiches or in boxes).

If you want to feed a whole family on one sandwich, there's San Francesco Foods' "Colossal Coliseum," featuring breaded veal, a pulled pork panzerotti, coleslaw, jalapenos, and two deep-fried brownies (for dessert).

If you've got a serious sweet tooth and want to ruin some childhood memories, there's this churro ice-cream sandwich with cotton candy ice-cream and Cap'n Crunch cereal.

Last year's buggy hot dog is this year's buggy ice cream: Bug Bistro is making edible insects accessible with vanilla soft serve topped with toasted coconut and chocolate-covered crickets. (Trust me, you can't even taste the cricket.)

Street food fave Chimney Stax have some eye-popping cones, like the Cookie Monster (left) and a S'more-inspired version. Hope you've got room left.

The CNE runs August 18 until September 4. Check out theex.com for more info.

