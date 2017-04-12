Toronto restaurants are serving up crickets for Earth Day

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Cricket empanadas at Cookie Martinez.

Edible insects: the eco-friendly protein of the future! At this point, farmed-for-food crickets and mealworms are more of a novelty than a staple (at least in Toronto, anyway) — but if you want to see what all the fuss is about, now's your chance. Edible bug producer Entomo Farms is teaming up with a slew of restaurants across Ontario (including several right here in the GTA) to offer special dishes between April 17 and 22 as part of a promo called Jump Into Spring.

A number of the local eateries and dishes will no doubt be familiar to NOW readers: Cookie Martinez is baking up her classic cricket empanadas, while Death In Venice Gelato, makers of Toronto's most deliciously weird dessert treats, will be swirling whole and ground bugs into different flavours. Kensington's El Trompo will be sprinkling roasted crickets atop guacamole, while the Distillery's El Catrin (who often uses the crickets as a guac mix-in) will be repurposing them into tacos.

But the real surprise entry here is none other than Milestones, your cousin from out of town's favourite restaurant, who are getting on board by launching a 1800 Reposado tequila margarita, with a bonus lime "cricket canoe" containing three of the little suckers (roasted with chili-lime spice, of course).

Others taking part include Loka (their dish is TBD), juice bar Farmacia, and Markham creperie Muncheez. Learn more at the Jump Into Spring website.

