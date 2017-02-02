Dangerous Dan's to close this spring

× Expand Steven Davey Dangerous Dan's massive burger and the man responsible, chef James McKinnon.

Raise your grease-stained napkins high in tribute, friends; Dangerous Dan's, a beloved Riverside burger joint known for its big attitude and bigger portion sizes, is set to close this spring.

Owner/chef James McKinnon initially put the business, complete with lease, on the market two years ago. It seems the deal is finally done: BlogTO reports that the location at 714 Queen East has been purchased by Pizza Nova.

McKinnon added he had been asked by his new landlords for an 80 per cent rent increase, plus repairs, and despite trying to negotiate, failed to reach a deal. (So, uh, I guess Pizza Nova really, really wanted to be on the same block as a Pizzaiolo and a Pizza Pizza, huh?)

In the meantime, McKinnon and co. will keep flogging stoner-approved munchies like the Elvis burger, the "bronto ribs dinner" and the infamous Colossal Colon Clogger Combo until May 29.

