Dangerous Dan's to close this spring

Better get your Coronary Burger fix now

by

Raise your grease-stained napkins high in tribute, friends; Dangerous Dan's, a beloved Riverside burger joint known for its big attitude and bigger portion sizes, is set to close this spring.

Owner/chef James McKinnon initially put the business, complete with lease, on the market two years ago. It seems the deal is finally done: BlogTO reports that the location at 714 Queen East has been purchased by Pizza Nova.

McKinnon added he had been asked by his new landlords for an 80 per cent rent increase, plus repairs, and despite trying to negotiate, failed to reach a deal. (So, uh, I guess Pizza Nova really, really wanted to be on the same block as a Pizzaiolo and a Pizza Pizza, huh?)

In the meantime, McKinnon and co. will keep flogging stoner-approved munchies like the Elvis burger, the "bronto ribs dinner" and the infamous Colossal Colon Clogger Combo until May 29.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print