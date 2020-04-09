Toronto restaurants offering Easter delivery and takeout

× Expand McEwan

Drake Hotel + Commissary

The Drake's Feaster promo is back in takeout and delivery form this year. On Saturday and Sunday, you can order a meal with ham, brisket or mushrooms with artichoke hearts, plus sides. Dinners are $29 if ordered for pick-up on or before April 10, and $32 after that; dessert is an extra $7 and wine is available to go. For every order placed, the Drake will donate to The Stop Community Food Centre's emergency food access program. Advance ordering info here; limited meals available UberEats, Doordash and Foodora.

Hooky's Fish and Chips

For a more casual Good Friday, Queen West's fave fish and chip shop is offering advance orders (no walk-ins will be accepted). Fish and chip meals, sides and sauces are all on offer, as well as starters like jalapeno popcorn shrimp. Call 416-866-7474 to order ahead. Menu details here.

MARBL

The King Street steakhouse, now back open for takeout and delivery, is offering dishes like their signature burger and fries and a shepherd's pie for takeout and delivery. The restaurant is also collecting donations for West Neighbourhood House and Second Harvest via GoFund Me. Call 416-979-2660 for pickup or order delivery via Doordash.

McEwan

The McEwan Group's catering division is offering turkey, beef and salmon dinners for two people (around $30 for two people) as well as larger-format versions with a wide variety of sides that can feed four people and up (around $30 per person). 24-hour preorder required; pickup only. Full menu details here.

Noce

The Queen West Italian restaurant has a holiday menu of a la carte dishes that serve four people each. Among your options: local burrata with tomatoes ($29), mushroom ravioli with white truffle butter ($79), or wood-fired beef tenderloin with porcini ($200). Orders must be placed by Thursday. Full details here.

Sash

The uptown restaurant's holiday menu includes braised short ribs, sea bass and chicken supreme. Order by phone (416-921-7274). Pickup only.

Spaccio

On top of its usual roster of fresh pastas and baked goods, Terroni and Sud Forno's new production space is offering a traditional Italian colomba cake for $32. Pickup only. Order online.

Ufficio

On Friday and Saturday, there's meals featuring whole stuffed trout ($68 for two people) or ricotta gnocchi ($58 for two people), with included sides. Sunday's menu ($58 for two people) is entirely vegan: "Crab" cakes and orechiette with cashew truffle sauce, plus optional sides. Half-price bottles of wine are optional. 24-hour preorder required; curbside pickup or UberEats delivery available. Menu details here.

