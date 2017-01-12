Watch a documentary on edible bugs this week

× Expand BUGS gets up close and personal with the worldwide practice of eating bugs.

If you follow the discourse around food insecurity, you know that edible insects – yep, grasshoppers, crickets, mealworms et al., – have been touted as the inexpensive, ecologcally-sound protein of the future. (We can't all afford Impossible Burgers, guys.) But two million people already eat insects of various types as part of their daily diets.

Director Andreas Johnsen takes a deep dive into the practice of entomophagy (that's bug-eating) in his documentary, BUGS, which screens January 13-19 at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. The film follows three researchers at the Nordic Food Lab, a non-profit founded by Noma chef Rene Redzepi to study in the intersection of food and science. Together, they travel to a half-dozen countries – from Australia and Kenya to Mexico, Holland and Japan – and farm or forage, cook and munch on everything from termites to hornets. Crunchy!

Check out the trailer for the film below, buy tickets online at the Hot Docs site, and read more about local bug-based cuisine here.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco