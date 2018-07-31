Caribbean restaurants keep the flame alive on Eglinton

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Spence’s jerk is marinated for 24 hours and smoked for an hour on an oil-drum grill.

It’s bumper to bumper every weekday, twice a day. But after the rush-hour traffic dissipates, Eglinton West comes alive.

“Eglinton is like a food court. That’s where they come after they party,” says Loxsley Brissett, owner of Spence’s Bakery (1539 Eglinton West), who has fed the neighbourhood well into the wee hours for decades.

The jerk chicken, marinated for 24 hours before it hits the oil-drum smoker on the sidewalk, is undeniably the star of the menu. Diners still make their way here from as far as Whitby, Brampton and Mississauga to get it. But these days, they almost never come on a weekday.

“With the construction now, during the day, lots of people don’t drive on Eglinton,” he says.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Loxsley Brissett grills jerk chicken outside Spence's Bakery on Eglinton West.

Five long years into construction, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line is still very much a work in progress. Sidewalks are cordoned off, pylons and orange signs line roadways and lime-green Metrolinx logos are displayed like marquees over construction sites.

With three years to go, the construction – and its resulting traffic disruption – has had a jarring effect on local business. Spence’s is still holding on, like other classic local eateries Randy’s Take-Out (est. 1979) and Rap’s (est. 1982), all remnants of the area’s heyday. Others haven’t been so lucky, as the significant number of empty storefronts illustrates.

Still, others are finding new ways to diversify. Across the way from Spence’s, at TreaJah Isle Records (1514 Eglinton West), a silver-and-glass juice bar stands at the back of the record shop, offering vegan banana bread, smoothies and herbs like cerasee, pepper elder and golden seal to supplement dwindling record sales.

Back in the 90s, “you couldn’t be talking to me like this on a Friday or a Saturday,” says co-owner Natty B. “Business was flourishing back then. The traffic down here, the environment, the people just hustling and bustling – it was so busy.”

× Expand Natalia Manzocco At TreaJah Isle you can get a smoothie with your reggae LPs.

The rise of the internet hit record stores hard, and TreaJah Isle was no exception. “But recently, with the LRT, I would say it’s gone down another 30 per cent,” Natty says. “That made us improvise and diversify.”

To survive, he and co-owner Jah Chozen identified an under-served niche in the area: vegan food and nutritional supplements.

“We’re Rastas – we eat from the earth, we’re vegan,” he says. “Our philosophy is that our food should be our medicine and our medicine should be our food.” The lateral move into food isn’t that much of a leap; for 15 years, Natty co-hosted Zion Train on CHRY 105.5FM, which featured a recurring segment focused on health and nutrition called The Health Of The Nation.

Natty expresses frustration with what he feels is a lack of support from transit authorities (“We’re not being compensated in any way, shape or form,” he says) and from the local BIA. Still, the store stays open – and six days a week, Natty makes the drive from his home in Brampton down to Eglinton West.

“We’re holding on with hope, because we see the importance of us being here, maintaining our culture,” he says. “Down here is known on the streets as Little Jamaica. If we lose this, where else in Toronto can we say is our own?”

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Sherlock Shepherd serves guests at the grand opening of Celebrity Vegetarian.

A few doors down, beside Celebrity Touch salon, is its brand-new sister business, Celebrity Pure Vegetarian (1474 Eglinton West). Sherlock Shepherd is the owner of both, and if you don’t find him behind the service counter at one, he’s likely working on a client’s hair at the other.

Like the owners of TreaJah Isle, Shepherd felt the absence of vegetarian food on the strip. “I’ve had a business on Eglinton West for the last 18 years, and I could not find healthy vegetarian food,” he says.

“Since we’ve been open for the last three weeks, almost everybody who walks in – especially from the community – is so happy that we’re open, because they’re vegetarian themselves. One person even said if there’s any chance I have a problem paying my rent, I must call her number and she’s gonna pay, because they don’t want me to move from around here.”

The menu is still up in the air as he figures out what the neighbourhood likes. So far, the biggest hits are porridge, coconut milk-based soups, chow mein and fried rice packed with veggies, and grains like quinoa and millet. At the restaurant’s grand opening – a Pentecostal service held inside the restaurant, followed by dinner for friends and family – he served battered eggplant (a stand-in for fried fish) and saucy BBQ tofu ribs.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco The opening day menu at Celebrity Vegetarian featured BBQ tofu ribs and fried eggplant.

With the neighbourhoods’s Jamaican population on a decline and gentrification ready to follow on the LRT’s heels, Shepherd says he’s also thinking about what diners outside the Caribbean community might want. “I know there’s a white audience out there for vegetarian food, and I don’t know why none of the restaurants didn’t think about doing a vegetarian place,” he says.

Like others on the strip, Shepherd has seen setbacks. He ran a clothing store in the Celebrity Vegetarian space until 2012, and the next couple of tenants hadn’t been successful, but he’s ready to see this venture through.

“Business is patience, you know? You don’t just open and make money,” he says. “I am a man in business for quite some time, so I know exactly what it takes. Failure comes with success. I’m not failing. I just have to be patient, and I’m gonna get where I wanna be."

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

WHERE ELSE TO EAT

Randy’s

This straight-outta-the-70s takeout counter has some of the best beef, chicken and veggie patties in town.

1569 Eglinton West, 416-781-5313

Rap’s

Rap’s is a standout in an area already famous for jerk thanks to the tenderness of their chicken and array of side options.

1541 Eglinton West, 647-717-3700, rapsrestaurant.com

Hot Pot Restaurant

Though Rap’s gets a lot of the attention, Hot Pot is the sleeper hit of the neighbourhood thanks to its solid jerk and oxtail plus super-friendly service.

1545 Eglinton West, 416-460-5183

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco