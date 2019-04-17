Inside Pantry and Blondies, two PATH spots from the Food Dudes

Pantry and Blondies Pizza, two takeout-focused concepts from the Food Dudes — the culinary brain trust behind a handful of local eateries and catering brands — have opened a joint location inside Commerce Court in the PATH (199 Bay, at King).

Though they share a back kitchen and a parent company, the two joints target very different cravings. One is a pastel-pink-slathered pizza joint that’s the manifestation of all your 80s childhood dreams; the other is a souped-up salad bar with a dizzying array of internationally influenced proteins and veggie-forward dishes. (Lest you think they’ve thrown balance completely out the window, however, Blondies offers side salads alongside its flash-fired personal pizzas, and Pantry makes a mean mac and cheese.)

× Expand Photos by Natalia Manzocco

The build took time, but it looks like all that work was worth it. Since opening, both restaurants have been slammed, with Pantry’s Derek Wasser and Blondin both reporting that they’ve cracked 500 orders per day.

On the Pantry side, that translates to tray after tray of the 24 menu items (12 hot, 12 chilled) coming out of the back kitchen, impeccably plated, before being scooped, rapid-fire, into countless black takeout containers.

“Last night, we had absolutely zero food waste – that’s the first time that’s ever happened,” Wasser says. “I closed down when the last protein went in the last box.”

Most customers order a combo with one protein and two sides ($12.49). Customer faves include the jerk chicken, salmon and chicken burgers. Wasser credits their top-notch talent recruiting and catering experience for making sure the chicken is always tender and never overdone. On the veggie side, there’s the General Tao brussels sprouts, kale Caesar salad and tahini cauliflower. “I feel like I’m putting that tahini salad in every single box,” Wasser says.

Around the corner, the Blondies window is stocked with dozens of personal pizzas – miniature versions of the delivery pies offered at the original shop. Everything is hand-stretched and pre-baked at the back before getting a 40-second blast in a custom-painted pink oven and deposited in one of the pink-polka-dotted boxes that have become the spot’s signature.

Though the full Blondies menu isn’t available (for the sake of efficiency), Blondin plans to keep tweaking the menu to suit the PATH’s tastes. In addition to more classic pies like A Kissing Tigress (a take on a margherita) and Debbie Said So (a white pizza with pistachios and fior di latte), there’s more unusual options like the Cold Drink/Hot Girl (pepperoni, honey, jalapenos). Speed may be paramount here, but Blondin says he wanted to keep product standards high. “My background’s in fine dining, so I never want to cheap out on stuff.”

With both concepts now being put through some pretty serious paces, you can expect the Dudes to take what they’re learning from running this high-volume location to future new locations. Another Blondies location is in the works on Ossington in what used to be Omaw, and Blondin says he’d like to eventually extend the concept to Yonge and Eglinton.

Meanwhile, Pantry is hoping the lunch traffic will encourage PATH-adjacent businesses to call on Pantry’s catering for office orders. For now, they’re building an empire one lunch order at a time.

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco