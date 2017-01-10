Get Shake Shack in Toronto this month

× Expand This elusive American deliciousness can be yours at Momofuku Daisho this month.

U.S. burger chains have a way of playing with our hearts. In 2014, In-N-Out came to Toronto with a one-day pop-up so exclusive and fortresslike, not even my wheedling and media credentials could get me an animal-style burg of my own. And then they turned around and headed home, naturally leaving the entire city hungry for more. Now, New York City's fast-food burger joint of choice, Shake Shack, is set to repeat that feat with a pop-up at Momofuku Daisho this month.

For one shining, glorious day only on January 18, David Chang's Shangri-La spot will be doling the brand's (magically delicious, can confirm) signature ShackBurgers (Angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce) and crinkle-cut fries. Norman Hardie wines and Steamwhistle brews will also be served, and they'll be donating $1 from every sale to Sick Kids.

Hardcore fans will know this isn't the first time Daisho and Shake Shack have teamed up: In 2014, Daisho brought the brand's 10th anniversary burger, the Shrimp Stack, onto the menu for a limited time.

× We're runnin' through the 6ix with @momofuku! Shake Shack is poppin' up in Toronto on January 18th for one day only: https://t.co/gP8Dea01VR pic.twitter.com/y4VIG8MwL2 — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) January 10, 2017

The promotion is first-come, first-serve, and lasts only from 12:30 to 6:30 pm. Please note that there's an RSVP on the event page – but it won't save you a spot, so queueing up early is your best option. And hey – if you strike out this time, you can always hop on a Porter flight to Newark, or get some Burger's Priest and just squint at it really hard.

