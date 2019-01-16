Greenhouse Juice Co. to start making CBD drink

× Expand Greenhouse Juice Co.

Looks like a different kind of plant-based wellness product is on the horizon for Toronto juice company Greenhouse Juice Co. Canopy Rivers, a cannabis-oriented investment platform, has announced it's pouring $9 million into the juice company, with a view toward developing beverages infused with CBD.

"We believe the wellness potential of CBD and other non-psychoactive compounds from the cannabis plant to be enormous," co-founder Emma Knight wrote in a letter on the Greenhouse site.

"In anticipation of Canada’s expected legalization of cannabinoid edibles (and drinkables) toward the end of 2019, we will be taking a research-supported approach to developing a line of products that belong to this new era in plant-based wellness."

Knight adds that the health benefits of cannabis had been on their radar since 2014 — but at the time, "telling someone that you were interested in juicing cannabis 'for the anti-inflammatory properties' would have been like saying you eat Sour Keys for the vitamin C."

As cannabis neared legalization in Canada, however, they began looking for a partner that could help them explore that part of the business.

In a release, Canopy Rivers reps added that Greenhouse "has the brand awareness and infrastructure required to bring CBD consumer products to market at scale."

The new products will include "full-spectrum CBD extracts, pure CBD isolates, and other non-psychoactive cannabinoids" — though we'll have to wait until at least the end of the year to see them on shelves.

