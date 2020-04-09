Grocery stores will close holiday Friday and Sunday

× Expand Nick LaChance Few canned goods remain in Metro, March 14, 2020.

Ontario grocery stories will close this Good Friday and Easter Sunday, as per usual.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford had said he would be asking major grocery stores to remain open throughout the holiday weekend, in order to avoid a crush of shoppers rushing to stores on Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

On Wednesday, however, he said workers exhaused by the demands of keeping up supply during COVID-19 were in need of a break.

“We’ve been listening to business owners and employees – the truth is that everyone working in our grocery stores and pharmacies, our truck drivers and those working the line, they have been working day and night for weeks to keep the food and medicine we need on the shelves,” he said. “One way we are saying thank you is making sure they have this Friday and Sunday off.”

Ford also suggested that Ontarians consider potentially ordering takeout as an alternate means of getting food during those days.

Here's a short list of business closures (list will be updated):

Beer Store: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Closed Friday and Sunday. Loblaws: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Closed Friday and Sunday. LCBO: Closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Closed Friday, Sunday and Monday. Shoppers Drug Mart: Open on scaled-back hours (check site for details).

Open on scaled-back hours (check site for details). Rabba: Open 24/7.

@nataliamanzocco