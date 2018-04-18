Inside Hanabusa Café, a souffle pancake shop

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Soufflé pancakes are the newest treat to cross the Pacific and land in Toronto. Roll over, cheese tarts and matcha soft serve.

A fluffy, jiggly flapjack cousin to the Japanese cheesecake popularized by shops like Uncle Tetsu’s, the soufflé pancake is the staple menu item at new Kensington arrival Hanabusa Café (77 Kensington, at Baldwin, 647-350-8779).

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Hanabusa’s founders, Hayley Wang and Alex Chen, married last year and decided they wanted to go into business together soon after.

“She’s good at making bread and cakes. I’m good at the finance stuff, so we collaborate,” Chen says.

“She’s a foodie, and she’s always been following the Japanese pancake shops.”

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

At home, Wang and Chen tried more than 100 times to perfect their pancakes. A breakthrough came when the couple travelled to Tokyo and checked out Flipper’s, the most popular soufflé pancake spot in the country (and waited in line for two hours for the privilege).

“Now, there’s no difference between this and the Japanese one,” Chen says.

The pancake is the product of a simple-looking but surprisingly painstaking process; in some spots in Japan, you wait over an hour for your pancake to be made.

“It seems very easy – but if you try it, it’s not,” Wang says.

Here’s what goes into Hanabusa’s pancakes:

1. The batter begins with carefully measured amounts of egg yolks and whites, sugar, flour and oil. A dash of vanilla extract helps reduce the “eggy” flavour.

2. Wang whips the egg whites separately from the rest of the ingredients for one minute. Once the timer beeps, the yolk mix and egg white meringue are combined by hand with a spatula until fully incorporated. Wang takes care to not flatten the batter.

3. The batter is spooned with an ice cream scoop onto a griddle over low heat and covered, allowing the heat to penetrate to the centre of the thick batter.

4. After seven minutes, the pancakes get a flip (though it’s actually more of a roll).

5. The finished pancakes – three to a plate – are finished with toppings like sweetened whipped cream, matcha sauce (made from matcha specially imported from Kyoto), fresh fruit and even ham and hollandaise for a Benedict-style version.

× Expand Photos by Natalia Manzocco Fluffy, wiggly souffle pancakes, like the ones at Hanabusa Cafe, are a close cousin to the Japanese cheesecake.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco