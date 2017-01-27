Harlem wants to give you a free performance space

× Expand Harlem and Harlem Underground are offering event space to artists free of charge this month.

With the shuttering of music venues and theatres (DIY and licensed alike) forming a miniature epidemic in Toronto's arts community, it's more crucial than ever for independent artists to find accessible spaces.

This month, Caribbean/soul food spot Harlem (67 Richmond East, 416-368-1920) and its sister spot, Harlem Underground (745 Queen West, 416-366-4743), are pitching in, offering event spaces to artists, writers and performers free of charge in honour of Black History Month.

For the fourth year running, the Renaissance Room at Harlem and the Back Room at Harlem Underground, both of which offer a standing capacity of 100, will be open to free bookings. (The usual base rental rate is $400.)

"Essentially, it’s community service, know what I mean?" says owner Carl Cassell. "If you wanna do spoken word, writers groups, have a community event – we offer a space just to you, for the month of February, to rock it out." He adds artists from marginalized backgrounds are top of mind.

Spots are available from Monday through Wednesday, plus Friday and Saturday, from 11 pm onward (though Harlem Underground's participation in Winterlicious affects some hours). Check out their events listings to see the fruits of this community collaboration.

