Roncesvalles will be losing one of its most critically-lauded restaurants at the beginning of next month. Hopgood's Foodliner (325 Roncesvalles, at Grenadier, 416-533-2723 hopgoodsfoodliner.com), chef Geoff Hopgood's eponymous restuarant, has announced it will shut down on February 6, just days after passing its five-year anniversary.

“The decision to close was not an easy one, but one I’ve made with my growing-family and future in mind,” Hopgood said in a statement emailed to media. “Over the years our amazing staff and guests have made the restaurant the destination that it is and I want to thank them all for their contributions. I hope to see them all for a few donnys this month.” We assume that's a reference to donairs, Halifax's favourite drunk food, which the Nova Scotian chef made into a menu staple.

The statement adds that the chef is exploring some new ventures, though he's keeping them under his hat for now. In the meantime, Hopgood will be bringing back classic dishes from his original menu, and will be offering them all month along with Monday buck-a-shuck deals. If you've ever enjoyed a voyage on the Foodliner, now's the time to see it off on its final voyage (don't miss the boat).

