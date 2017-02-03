Here's how we'd spend $50 at Woodlot Restaurant & Milagro Cantina

NOW Access gives you 25-40% extra spending money at Toronto's best bars, restaurants and shops. Curious how it works? Check out everything you need to know about buying and redeeming offers.

All taxes are included on your NOW Access card, but tips are extra !

Access Plus members (spend $50, get $70)

If you're an Access Plus member, this 40% extra spending money is waiting for you right now. But these offers are limited, so don't wait to take advantage of your membership benefits!

WOODLOT

Your NOW Access card is the only way to make $50 cover an amazing meal for two at one of Toronto's best restaurants. There's a lot to choose from, but here's what we'd suggest ordering:

Fire-roasted winter squash with curried kefir, savoury granola, black kale and pomegranate

Sourdough strozzapreti carbonara with black trumpet mushrooms, madeira, black pepper and pecorino

VG Farms flank steak with birch jus, mustard seed and crispy shallot rings

Get this offer for Woodlot now.

MILAGRO CANTINA

Treat yourself and a friend to some incredible Mexican food with $50 and 40% extra spending money. Here's how we'd spend $70 at Milagro:

Sopa de tortilla: tomato and pasilla broth, crema, crisp tortillas, aguacate, cotija

Al Pastor tacos: pork loin, pastor adobo, pineapple, cilantro, salsa verde

Adobados: seared ribeye, smoked bacon, three chile adobo, cilantro

Mole poblano: grilled chicken, homemade mole, Mexican rice

Two shots of Jimador Reposado

Get this offer for Milagro Cantina now.

Basic members (spend $50, get $62.50)

Free basic memberships get you 25% more spending money on all of your NOW Access purchases. Amounts available to members are limited, so don't wait.

WOODLOT

Regular NOW Access members who spend $50 on an offer at Woodlot will get $62.50 to spend – and that will cover an amazing dinner. Here's what we'd eat:

Sourdough strozzapreti carbonara with black trumpet mushrooms, madeira, black pepper and pecorino

Woodfired winter root tart tatin with black salsify, sunchoke, nantes carrot, golden beet, maple and thyme

Plum and hazelnut tart with malted chocolate caramel and espresso chantilly

Get this offer for Woodlot now.

MILAGRO CANTINA

Milagro's menu features many Mexican food classics and some local favourites too. With $12.50 extra to spend, you'll have fun building a tasty feast for two:

Guacamole: aguacate, cilantro, serrano, tomato, lime

Doña flora: chicken tinga, refritos, aguacate, crema, panela

Pulpo bar Tijuana ceviche: octopus, tomatillo, chipotle, red onion, cilantro

Pescado rodrigo: fresh red snapper, cilantro, olive oil, lime, papas diablo

Get this offer for Milagro Cantina now.

Without NOW Access ($50 is just $50)

You won't get any of the exclusive member benefits of NOW Access. And just think, a lot of them are totally free! If you're an Access Plus member, you'll also enjoy a ton of VIP perks too.

Sign up for NOW Access today.

Want to know more and can't find the answers to your questions on nowaccess.ca? Write to us at nowaccess@nowtoronto.com.