IKEA opens cafe and mini-store on Queen West

If your summer plans involve making a pilgrimage to IKEA for meatballs and some cute new votive candleholders, a 12-day pop-up at Queen and Spadina ought to offer a handy shortcut to inexpensive, Swedish-manufactured bliss.

Tomorrow, the company opens the IKEA Play Cafe in a revolving-door retail space at 336 Queen West. The 8,000-square-foot space, which will include a food service area and a curated selection of no-assembly-requred housewares, reprises the success of last year's IKEA pop-up on King St.

Sneak peek: #IKEAPlayCafe opening Friday in downtown Toronto. Shop, eat and play.

The Toronto Star reports that the food offerings will focus on two of the IKEA Cafe's most popular food items, frozen yogurt and Swedish meatballs (including chicken and veggie options). Load up your balls with toppings like sauces, pickles, fried onions, and even waffles. The cafe opens at 11 am tomorrow, and the company has promised a free frozen yogurt to the first 100 people in line.

If you, like me, heard the name "Play Cafe" and assumed the pop-up was aimed at the 12-and-under set, think again – the name actually comes from a series of interactive games, like giant Tic-Tac-Toe and pinball games, fashioned from the company's wares.

Fun games, snacks and no furniture? This sounds way less breakup-inducing than regular IKEA.

