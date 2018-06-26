Jackpot Chicken Rice closes on Spadina

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

After two years of serving what may be the ultimate comfort food — Hainanese poached chicken and rice — on Spadina, Jackpot Chicken Rice (318 Spadina, at Dundas) has closed. The spot, Craig Wong's follow-up to his celebrated restaurant Patois, served its final meal on June 24.

Jackpot, which took over the former home of Banh Mi Boys spinoff Lucky Red in 2016, served as a refuge for Wong and his staff when a fire on Patois' block of Dundas West prompted the restaurant's closure for several months.

"We’re so grateful for this beloved restaurant that literally came to life in five weeks during our most difficult times in 2016," Jackpot's management writes on Instagram.

In the meantime, Wong's got no shortage of stuff on the go: The chef (and new dad) teases that he's working on another opening for the Patois team this summer, as well as several other projects in the works for 2019.

Hey, Craig, wanna put that chicken (and maybe the vegan XO sauce) on the menu at Patois? Please. Please.

Read the full closing statement below:

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco