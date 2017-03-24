J&J Bar-B-Que is out — and CXBO is in — in Kensington

× Expand Natalia Manzocco J&J Bar-B-Que (left) has shut down on Baldwin St., but CXBO is ready to take over.

We've got bad news, and we've got good news. Bad stuff first: A few weeks ago, J&J Bar-B-Que, makers of the trashy macaroni and cheese sausage of my dreams, closed down their storefront on Baldwin in Kensington Market. I weep for the smoked cabbage, butter-basted turkey and Ruffles potato chip squares I shall never have the pleasure of inhaling again. In the words of a commenter on their farewell Instagram post, "It is a sad day for meat".

But like crocuses pushing through snow, life bursts forth anew. So it is at 193 Baldwin, where lauded chocolatier (and La Banane chef) Brandon Olsen will soon bring his Chocolates By Brandon Olsen chocolatemaking operations. CXBO, as it's called for short, has an already-bustling operation at 1132 College, but we can only assume the demand for those $50 chocolate "disco eggs" at La Banane is adding to their space crunch.

Sarah Keenlyside, co-owner of CXBO, confirms the move via email: "We will keep both spots until we renovate the new one, and then will move all operations/sales there."

Keenlyside adds she and Olsen are excited about the move, "although as residents of Kensington Market (we live across the street), we were so sad to see our friends J&J go. The BBQ was so good!" So sayeth we all.

