My juice cleanse, raw and unfiltered

× Expand Village Juicery I pretty much drank all of this.

'I would gain, like, so much weight if I had your job," new acquaintance after new acquaintance has burbled to me when I tell them what I do for a living.

In response, I grimace-smile, thinking of all the skinny jeans and slim-cut jackets I've had to send to that great Value Village in the sky. And then, I take another swig from my beer, courtesy of Our Event's Kind Sponsor, Local Brewery X, and pop another morsel from the cheese board.

The biggest perk of being a professional food writer is the ability to talk to passionate, interesting people about their life's work. The second biggest, the one that more readily jumps to people's minds, is access to large quantities of decent-to-awesome food that I often don't have to pay for. This kind of lifestyle is great for broadening horizons, for stretching that journalist paycheque a little farther or for manufacturing handy opportunities to hang with seldom-seen friends.

It's not so great if your assignment that week is to round up Toronto's best pizzas, ribs, mac and cheese, or any number of crowd-pleasing, artery-greasing delights – "Toronto's best salad no dressing no cheese no croutons maybe some avocado tho" doesn't do so hot in the SEO rankings.

But if I'm being truthful, those weeks — those crash-and-burn, I-ate-four-brunches-today-for-the-sake-of-journalism weeks — are relatively few in number. A far more present danger is the seductive allure of shirked blame, which coaxes me into using my job to write off my already-questionable eating habits.

My tastes don't run to the heavily fried or highly processed, but I have a big appetite, one trained by the bottomless pasta bowls of my Italian youth. I am powerless before a block of cheese, or a nice pint, or complex carbohydrates, or anything that constitutes dip. I eat quickly – too quickly, clearing most of my plate in 10 minutes and awakening a slow-burning stomach ache 10 minutes after that. I snack mindlessly in front of the computer. I have considered buying a controlling stake in Pretzel Crisps. To keep my overall health and perpetually creeping waistline "in check," I bike everywhere (but only in the summertime), go to spin class (once a week, if at all), and scowl at my Twitter feed (that spike in my heart rate must mean I'm burning calories).

There is no thought more unpleasant to me than a gnawing, empty stomach, unless you count deliberately signing yourself up to have a gnawing, empty stomach for several days. Maybe that's why I've always been so darkly, perversely fascinated with the idea of the juice cleanse: doing away with solid foods for a short period of time, in favour of pouring pure, nutrient-packed essences of fruit and veg down your gullet.

Aficionados say juicing has a plethora of benefits: a healthier digestive tract (energized by the "break" it gets from working), boosted moods, better skin and improved energy. Skeptics say all that's faddish nonsense. I fall more closely into the latter camp. Our bodies need solid food; my digestive tract doesn't need a holiday from what it was designed to do; my innards do not require "cleansing." But I'm willing to buy the argument that most of what we eat that isn't fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts is, on some level, optional, and takes a toll (to individually varying degrees) on our systems. It's easy to treat food as a form of entertainment, but I will readily admit I don't spend enough time thinking about the role of what I eat as fuel.

And, of course, there was the matter of my New Year's resolution: Go out more, see old friends, don't skip out on invites because you'd rather stay in with Netflix and your cat. Cue the wings and bourbon sours. My colon might not have needed a break — but my liver was another story altogether.

Which is why, in late January, I found myself in Village Juicery's soothing storefront on College, sitting opposite a smiling nutritionist who grilled me — as much as you can grill anything in a raw food cafe — about my eating habits.

“So, what does your diet look like?”

Decent amount of veggies, more chicken and fish than red meats, probably more dairy and carbs than I need.

"Any processed foods?"

Not many – I'm just at the mercy of restaurant kitchens and their secret weapon, industrial-size pallets of butter.

"Alcohol or caffeine?" Lord, yes.

"Is there anything you’d like to focus on in a cleanse? For example, any organs you're looking to boost?"

(Noncommittal shrug.)

"Well, maybe, with your increased level of social activity lately, we could focus on your liver?”

That sounds lovely.

I opted for the Reset, a three-day affair that included pre-made raw foods on days 1 and 3; day 2 would be all juices. This softened the blow considerably, and seemed to better fit my goal of putting healthier things into my body, instead of cutting off food entirely. I rounded out the session by sampling Village's juices and shots, nearly all of which struck me as tasty, or at the very least intriguing.

She sent me home with a list of do's and don'ts (stock up on unprocessed nuts and organic produce; drink only herbal tea, not coffee or the caffeinated stuff). On the flipside was a mini guide explaining that on day one, I should "allow my hunger to grow deeper, and satisfy it by sipping juices," and advising that I would "feel the symptoms of detoxification, which include headaches, aches and pains and, in some cases, low energy".

A few days later, an email landed in my inbox with a detailed schedule of what foods and juices I should consume and when. At the top of each day on the schedule was a box labelled Intention. Day one's mantra: "Embrace lightness." That's one way to put it.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Dinner, a.k.a. the Living Energy bowl.

Day 1

I was awoken Monday morning by a chipper delivery gent who deposited three cardboard boxes, plus a paper shopping bag, at my door. These contained the bulk of my sustenance for the next three days. In addition to juice, there were also two breakfast jars and two large salads.

I got to unpacking, clearing out my stash of craft beer in the fridge to make room for the juice and packing up the day's elixirs in a brewery-branded tote bag with pockets that were clearly designed to ferry booze home from the LCBO. The fates were laughing at me already.

The day's first dram was a tiny dose of a sea-green algae substance called E3Live, as well as plain warm water with lemon. I decided to go off-script and combine them.Tastes kind of like matcha with lemon in it. Not bad! But I soon found it tough to keep swallowing the stuff at a reasonable enough clip to make it to my next juice on schedule. I realized I rarely drink any fluids in the morning that aren't my daily americano misto. Later, I consulted my tip sheet and found that I was also to drink "a minimum of 1L of water per day for every 50 pounds of your body weight". I mentally added another seven (!) Village Juicery-sized bottles of water to my daily quaffing.

Downed a Detox Tonic, a tasty sour lemonade rendered tar-black by activated charcoal, on the way to work, and got into my first meal, a breakfast parfait, around lunch. The granola and fresh blueberries were lovely, but the cashew cream (a raw, vegan substitute for yogurt) was so sugary and pastelike I found it difficult to finish the jar. But I did, because I knew full well what was coming.

Drowsiness set in through the afternoon, as did hallucinations of a tiny voice emanating from my desk drawer stash of Pretzel Crisps. But with the help of a bottle of apple-tinged green juice and Neil Cicierega's Mouth Moods, I powered through to my big meal of the day, Village's Living Energy bowl.

It had a lot going for it — a hefty portion size, filling quinoa, roasted sweet potato and a great dressing made from crushed Brazil nuts — but the huge tangle of green sprouts made me feel like a cow chewing my cud at my desk. I was also struck by the tiny coins of sweet potato on top; raw-foodies claim that cooking food destroys beneficial enzymes, so here, a cooked veggie in a salad was handled with the same restraint that would otherwise be reserved for bacon bits or chunks of blue cheese.

I oscillated from feeling starving to fine to starving and back again for the rest of the day, capping off my evening with a mini-banquet of baby carrots, raw pecans and drabs of guacamole and tahini back at my place. It felt positively indulgent.

But as I turned in for the evening (early, like the leaflet said I should), those "detox symptoms" set in in a major way: My head was pounding. I sometimes get dehydration headaches — but I'd been chugging water like my life depended on it all day long. I was wearing a fleece hoodie and flannel pants under two layers of blankets, and yet I was shivering. Why? I moaned to the juice cleanse gods. They said nothing, but offered me a reprieve — in the form of the best sleep I'd had in two weeks. Go figure.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco The hazards of turmeric shots.

Day 2

My logs from the afternoon of Juice-Only Day:

2:04 pm I’m just getting into my second bottle of green juice for the day. Behind schedule. I am really sick of drinking things, and I haven’t gotten into my water quota (unless a vat of peppermint tea that I'm using as a placebo in place of coffee counts).

2:46 pm Is it cold in this office or is it just me?????

3:50 pm Scrolled past photos of hot chocolate.

3:54 pm Scrolled past photos of pizza.

3:56 pm I have been drinking this same bottle of green juice for 48 years. One day, I shall will it to my grandchildren.

4:18 pm Scrolled past photo of a beautiful egg sandwich with sunshine-yellow yolk rolling down its bun. It is stunning. It is the egg sandwich by which all egg sandwiches will now be measured. This is the Beyonce pregnancy photo of egg sandwiches.

4:20 pm Crack open my next juice. This one is sweet potato, carrot and turmeric. It's p good but I don't think I've consumed as much turmeric in my entire life as I have this week.

4:45 pm Regular levels of hungry (but not stabby levels of hungry).

4:58 pm Scrolled past photo of beautiful French bistro tablescape packed with seafood.

5:11 pm Tired. Have to pee for the 48th time today. But, again, only regular levels of hungry!

5:26 pm Scrolled past recipe for blondies.

5:38 pm SWEET, GLORIOUS ALMOND MILK!!!!! THIS IS THE MOMENT I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR ALL DAY OM NOM

6:19 pm Scrolled past photo of tacos.

Maybe it was the ceaseless onslaught of mouthwatering, gorgeously- lit food photos on social media. Maybe it was just having to sit and sit and sit with that dull, energy-sapping hunger for 12 hours. But as I wound down my day at home and attempted to choke down the last of my Be Strong (red cabbage, apple, lemon, beets and chard — decent in small quantities, far more difficult to chug in 500mL increments), I suddenly remembered the following clause on my info sheet: "Do your best to avoid all solid foods; however, listen to your body and turn to organic, raw, plant-based foods if needed, rather than breaking the program entirely."

So I cheated on my juice cleanse. With two small handfuls of raw pecans and three (count 'em) baby carrots. Je ne regrette rien.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Ch ch ch chia!

Day 3

Started off my day with lemon water. DELICIOUS! What flavour! What freshness and zip! Less delicious was my first juice of the day, the Phyto Tonic, which tasted like a tropical swamp.

Packed up my five juice bottles, breakfast jar and salad and lugged them to the office, where the elevator was down yet again. Dragged self up five flights of stairs, panting and woozy. Co-workers who had been thoroughly briefed on the week's dietary adventure showed concern, but probably were mostly just relieved that I hadn't flown into a malnutrition-induced homicidal rage. Plunged into breakfast: a chia pudding parfait. I always liked chia pudding, but on that day, I loved chia pudding.

Guzzled my water and juices, noshed on baby carrots and swiped a couple of broccoli heads off the top of my salad. By 6 pm, a strange thing took place: Between all the fluids and the few solid foods I'd had, I felt kind of…full? But not properly sated, like I usually feel after eating – a bloated kind of full, like I didn't want to put anything else in my belly.

It was a paradoxical feeling, simultaneously comfortable and uncomfortable. Half of me was honestly surprised at what my body could do. The other half of me was loudly nagging the first half of me to eat, like a little kid bellowing, "Are we there yet?" from the back of a minivan. Eventually I gave in and savoured the heck out of my maple tahini-dressed Plant Protein bowl (except for the sprouted chickpeas and lentils, which tasted like rocks — can't win 'em all).

And then...?

It was over. Did I sprint for a pizza? Flood my caffeine-starved body with espresso shots? Make for the nearest Old Fashioned – to hell with the fact that it was 10 am? Shockingly, to no one more than myself, no. At least, not right away.

Thursday began with a big, beautiful Fuji apple and a misto (almond milk and decaf — so virtuous!), plus water. Lunch was a green salad with avocado, a fancy tea, and even more water. (Upside to doing a juice cleanse: You now have so many new water bottle to drink from.) Later on, I found myself hankering for a poke bowl — one with brown rice, soy sauce and tons of fresh veggies — but I grazed off the top layer of fish and veggies, chewing slowly, asking myself if I was still hungry or just eating because it was tasty, and finally saved the rice to snack on back at the office.

The next day, I visited the love of my life, Chipotle, for a salad piled extra-high with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, fajita veggies and guac. My eating slowed to a crawl around the halfway mark as I guzzled water instead. ("Who am I?!" read my bewildered notes.)

The ultimate test, however, loomed on Saturday: an overnight trip to cover a food event, with an itinerary that began around noon with a tailgate party, flowed into a cheese tasting event, progressed into a sports game with free gourmet concessions and ended with a massive dinner. Essentially, we'd be eating for 12 hours straight.

And eat I did. I sampled mini smoked meat sandwiches direct from Montreal, soft aged goat cheeses from Quebec, hand-shaved Serrano ham, rich hot chocolate with homemade marshmallows, moose meat chili, spicy noodle soup packed with seafood and the most fabulous Brussels sprouts known to human kind. But I chose my bites carefully. I left dishes that I was less enthusiastic about on my plate, uneaten. I leaned harder on the veggie portions of my meals. I drank plenty of water. I asked myself if I was savouring or just shoveling. And I survived that weekend without feeling like I'd eaten myself stupid, without diner's remorse or major overindulgence (well, unless the extra couple cocktails on Saturday night count).

The cleanse wound up having an unexpected effect on my eating habits: I now find myself paying more attention to what and how I eat and I'm more inclined to prioritize what my body needs to keep itself running. Going forward, I'll be working on balancing smart eating choices and reasonable portions with the undeniable sensory joys of food.

And I'm going to try to keep it up, because the longer I can keep this momentum going, the longer I can go without having to drink another green juice.

