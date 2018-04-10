Karelia Kitchen closes in Bloordale

× Expand SUPPLIED PHOTO The smokehouse platter at Karelia (RIP).

Karelia Kitchen (1194 Bloor West, at Brock) is no more. The Scandi brunch joint, which has been a staple of T.O. "best breakfast" lists and once received a rare NNNNN review from NOW's then-food critic Steven Davey, quietly closed its doors in recent days.

"Sadly, Karelia Kitchen has closed its doors for good," owners Leif Kravis and Donna Ashley wrote in a notice on the restaurant's door. "We look forward to seeing you again in our future adventures.

No word yet on what will replace Karelia — or where Nordic brunch fans will get their pitti y panna, gravlax and smorrebrod now.

Read the full notice below:

