A Mediterranean food hall is coming soon to King and Spadina

Sandwiches are beautiful, sandwiches are fine – but it’s natural for Carver owner/chef Rob Bragagnolo, formerly of Marben, to want to diversify a little bit. What he’s working on next: a sprawling, as-yet-untitled food hall/market project, which will bring several unnamed vendors under one roof at King and Spadina. At this stage, the exact location is a secret.

“The front will be focused on lunch – salad, juice, forno-style Italian and a food retailer with salumi, cheese, oils and vinegars,” he reveals. The back, meanwhile, will host a Spanish-style barrel bar and bodega featuring imported and local wines, ciders, beer and cocktails, all on tap (imported Spanish cider and Norman Hardie wines are a few highlights). “The Spanish restaurant will be market-inspired with an open kitchen – a lot of seafood and shellfish on display and cooked on a plancha,” he adds.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until at least June to sink our teeth into all that Mediterranean goodness.

