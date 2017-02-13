King West's Locals Only bar blasted for 'no means yes' sign

Locals Only is a basement bar on King West in Toronto underneath Home Of The Brave, featuring plenty of neon and a short list of drinks and snacks. They're also the latest to appear in Toronto's ongoing symposium on How To Shoot Your Own Business In The Foot With Gross, Misogynistic Bullshit 101.

Part of the bar's decor is a cute sign with slide-in letters (which, by the way, are available at Michaels for a very reasonable price). On Sunday, an Instagram photo of that sign, which read "No means yes, yes means a***?" began making the rounds on Facebook. The bleeped-out word is likely a reference to this chant, which got college students at Yale and Western in big trouble in recent years.

Torontonians began flooding the bar with messages and downvoting them on Facebook and Yelp. Locals Only management, who said they were "saddened, shocked and appalled" by the incident, immediately posted the following mea culpa on Facebook, painting the sign as an isolated incident that happened while a staffer was unsupervised. They add the staff member responsible will be fired.

It was at this point that Torontonians brought forth the receipts: other iterations of the sign, including "Dry slump? Do the Trump" (#grabherbythetaco is back with a vengeance), "Too naughty to say no" and "Snapchat me that p***y".

Sure seems like more than one rogue sign-making employee, guys!

Moments like these make it clear, yet again, that the hospitality industry has a culture problem that desperately needs fixing — and movements like the Dandelion Project, which aims to combat sexual harassment and assault in the hospitality industry, are out there getting some work done. Might I suggest sliding them the $10 you would have spent on your next drink at this shitty bar?

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco