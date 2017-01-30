Startup lets you subscribe and save on healthy takeout

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Get deals on healthy lunches from Kupfert & Kim (among many other eateries) with LunchBoxPass.

As any time-poor office dweller can attest, takeout habits – even the most nutritionally virtuous ones – can add up quickly. Thankfully, a new locally-based startup has come up with a way to stretch out that monthly grain bowl budget.

LunchBoxPass, which launched in Toronto this month, works on a subscription model — you can prepay for five ($39), 12 ($89), or a whole month's worth of meals ($139) from places like Freshii, Kupfert & Kim, Crave Healthy Habits, Sushi Shop, Belmonte Raw and Pumpernickel’s.

The way it works: each restaurant offers one LunchBoxPass meal per day (which does limit your options – but the good news is, with 30 restaurants around the downtown core, you likely won't have to go far to get something you want). On the LunchBoxPass site, you can reserve your meal and add a pickup time. When you get there, skip the line and head straight to the cash.

LunchBoxPass is arriving in the middle of an already-crowded third-party food app and startup scene, and my loyalty to Ritual is unwavering – but, then again, is Ritual getting me lunch for $6.95 every day? Nu-uh. Head to LunchBoxPass's site to learn more!

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco