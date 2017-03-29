Anthony Rose is opening a burger joint and flea market

× Expand Bar Begonia/Facebook Anthony Rose reveals his team is hard at work converting the back of Bar Begonia into a new burger place.

Anthony Rose is big on restaurant two-fers — just look at Dupont diner Rose & Sons and its backyard BBQ joint, Big Crow, and a similar duo on Queen West. But his latest is a three-in-one: not only will his next spot, currently being built into the back of Bar Begonia, serve a menu of classic burgers — it will also play host to its very own flea market.

Madame Boeuf and Flea is set to open behind 252 Dupont the first week of May.

"It’s all open concept, it’s just a seasonal place," Rose reveals over the phone. BBQ burgers will be featured on the menu, along with cocktails, beer and wine, all on tap. "And lots of ice cream, like four different ways — slushies, sandwiches, cones and sundaes."

As if that wasn't enough summery goodness, Rose plans to offer lawn games like bocce, beanbag tosses and horseshoes. And on one Saturday every month, the backyard space will turn into a flea market hosting local vendors. Can summer just get here already?

