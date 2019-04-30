Toronto restaurants with Mother's Day 2019 menus

× Expand Luma

Biff’s Bistro

The Front St. eatery's a la carte Mother's Day brunch menu includes green eggs & ham Benedicts and Niçoise salad. (Menu / reservations)

Boehmer

For a reasonable $40 a person (or $18 for kids under 12), you can get a brunch buffet that includes a carving station, roasted Ontario trout, fried chicken, gravlax and much more. (Bonus: Bottomless mimosas are $25!) (Menu / reservations)

Cafe Boulud

Cafe Boulud always does it up big for major holidays, and this Mother's Day is no different: For $92, you can splurge on a three-course French prix fixe including dishes like crêpe de chou-fleur, eggs meurette with foie gras, and boudin blanc. (Menu / reservations)

The Drake (etc.)

All of the Drake's properties — The Drake Hotel, Drake One Fifty, Drake Commissary and Drake Mini Bar — are offering a $39 Mother's Day meal that includes housemade pastries, Benedicts, carrot cake pancakes and more. (Menu / reservations)

Hotel X Toronto

Head to Maxx's Kitchen at the newly-opened Hotel X for a $60 brunch ($30 for kids) that includes roasted Cornish hen, buttermilk pancakes, an omelette station, truffle mac and cheese and more. (Menu / reservations)

Leña

In addition to the à la carte brunch menu, Anthony Walsh's South American spot is offering Mother's Day specials like mortadella eggs Benedict, shrimp ceviche and soufflé pancakes. (Menu / reservations)

Liberty Commons

At brunch or dinner at this Liberty Village beer hall, mom's entree is free with the purchase of another entree. (Details / reservations)

Louix Louis

The top-floor restaurant at the St. Regis is offering a "royal brunch in the sky" for $120 (plus bottomless mimosas for $25) on both Saturday and Sunday. The menu features seven sharing dishes, including truffle steak and eggs, foie French toast, house smoked salmon with vabiar and more. (If that sells out, the hotel's Astor Lounge is also doing afternoon tea for $65 per guest.) (Menu / reservations)

Luma

O&B's eatery in the TIFF Bell Lightbox is running a special Mother’s Day brunch menu that includes seafood platters and $25 mimosa pitchers, plus a kids’ menu. (Menu / reservations)

Miku

The Bay St. sushi spot is offering lunch and dinner specials on Mother's Day, including a chef's choice prix fixe lunch, and a sashimi platter and Earl Grey creme brulée at dinner. (Lunch / dinner / reservations)

Montecito

Montecito's $60 brunch buffet includes dishes like oysters, cocotte eggs with mushroom and goat cheese, pancakes, smoked salmon and a selection of mini desserts. (Reservations)

STK

This Yorkville steakhouse promises a splashy brunch buffet ($85 per person, $22 for kids) featuring special items like a raw bar, plus a special dinner menu with items like surf and turf with lobster thermidor. (Details / reservations)

Ufficio

Celebrate Mother's Day pescatarian-style with Uffiicio's a la cate brunch menu, featuring East Coast oysters, octopus benedicts and blood orange Bellinis. (Menu / reservations)

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco