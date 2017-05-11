Last minute Mother's Day 2017 brunch options in Toronto

Where to take that special lady in your life

by

Did your Mother's Day brunch plans fall by wayside? Here are a few spots you might still have a shot at getting into. Pro tip: If you can't find online reservations, try giving them a call.

Barsa Taberna

How about a Mother's Day stroll around the St. Lawrence Market capped off by Spanish-inspired brunch? Barsa will be offering a $35/person three-course menu, featuring your choice of two apps, three mains and two desserts. Reserve online26 Market, 647-341-3642, barsataberna.com

Biff's Bistro

Biff's Mother's Day Brunch runs from 11 to 3 and includes a build-your-own mimosa bar – or do dinner instead, where they'll be offering half-price wine bottles and fondue pots perfect for two. Reserve online4 Front East, 416-860-0086, biffsbistro.com

Bombay Street Food Co.

An Indian-inspired brunch with fair-trade chai sounds pretty good to us. Bombay Street Food Co. is doing advance ticket sales for their Mother's Day brunch ($35 per person at two different seatings), so your table – and the bill – are all taken care of. Buy tickets online828 Bay, 647-344-7862, bombaystreetfood.ca

Dominion Pub and Kitchen

In addition to live music, the brunch at this Corktown pub features $5 Caesars and $20 mimosa bottle deals. Day drunk brunch with your mom, anyone? Reserve online500 Queen East, 416-366-5555, bombaystreetfood.ca

East Thirty Six

This St. Lawrence-area spot has some nicely unorthodox items on its Mother's Day brunch menu, including a gruyère grilled cheese with bacon jam, ham and eggs or a burrata dish with mint, favas and chickpeas. Reserve online. 36 Wellington East, 647-350-3636, eastthirtysix.com

Fabbrica

Here's a genius move: Fabbrica's stashing a supply of Mother's Day greeting cards near the washroom in case guests forgot to come prepared. (Oh, and the brunch should be pretty killer, too – dishes include a brunch burger with crispy salami, or French toast with roasted strawberries, lime cream and a streusel crumb.) Reserve online49 Karl Fraser, 416-391-0307, fabbrica.mcewangroup.ca

Hungry Amoo

This new Middle Eastern snack bar on Ossington just rolled out its brunch menu in time for Mother's Day. Options include Benedicts or pancakes with brulee'd banana – down it all with a $12 pitcher of mimosas (yes, that's the price for a pitcher). Reserve online74 Ossington, 647-352-7474, hungryamoo.com

Liberty Commons

Here's the reverse of all those "kids under 12 eat free" promotions your mom got to take advantage of growing up: When you get Mother's Day lunch at O&B's new brewpub, Liberty Commons, mom's entree is free (if it's purchased with another entree of equal or greater value, naturally). Reserve online42 Liberty, 416-304-9403, libertycommons.ca

Skin + Bones

Leslieville's Skin + Bones is a popular brunch destination already, but they've decided to step things up this year by making it a ticketed affair through U-Feast. A $35 ticket gets several courses (including smoked salmon with potato latkes, buttermilk pancakes and Toulouse sausage), plus prosecco. Get your ticket here980 Queen East, 416-524-5209, skinandbonesto.com

The Carbon Bar

If mom's a BBQ fiend, she'll flip for the brand-new brunch service at Carbon Bar. Options include buttermilk fried Chicken ‘N’ Waffles, smoked brisket Benedicts and salmon cured with mezcal and lime. Top it all off with a build-your-own-Caesar. Reserve online99 Queen East, 416-947-7000, thecarbonbar.ca

Ufficio

Mom doesn't dig sausage or bacon? This Italian pescatarian kitchen (one of our best new restaurants of 2016) will be a perfect fit. Their brunch program is brand new and under the radar (read: tons of tables available!), and dishes include avocado toast and octopus Benedicts. Reserve online1214 Dundas West, 416-535-8888, ufficiorestaurant.com

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print