Last minute Mother's Day 2017 brunch options in Toronto

× Expand Fabbrica's strawberry-lime French toast.

Did your Mother's Day brunch plans fall by wayside? Here are a few spots you might still have a shot at getting into. Pro tip: If you can't find online reservations, try giving them a call.

Barsa Taberna

How about a Mother's Day stroll around the St. Lawrence Market capped off by Spanish-inspired brunch? Barsa will be offering a $35/person three-course menu, featuring your choice of two apps, three mains and two desserts. Reserve online. 26 Market, 647-341-3642, barsataberna.com

Biff's Bistro

Biff's Mother's Day Brunch runs from 11 to 3 and includes a build-your-own mimosa bar – or do dinner instead, where they'll be offering half-price wine bottles and fondue pots perfect for two. Reserve online. 4 Front East, 416-860-0086, biffsbistro.com

Bombay Street Food Co.

An Indian-inspired brunch with fair-trade chai sounds pretty good to us. Bombay Street Food Co. is doing advance ticket sales for their Mother's Day brunch ($35 per person at two different seatings), so your table – and the bill – are all taken care of. Buy tickets online. 828 Bay, 647-344-7862, bombaystreetfood.ca

Dominion Pub and Kitchen

In addition to live music, the brunch at this Corktown pub features $5 Caesars and $20 mimosa bottle deals. Day drunk brunch with your mom, anyone? Reserve online. 500 Queen East, 416-366-5555, bombaystreetfood.ca

East Thirty Six

This St. Lawrence-area spot has some nicely unorthodox items on its Mother's Day brunch menu, including a gruyère grilled cheese with bacon jam, ham and eggs or a burrata dish with mint, favas and chickpeas. Reserve online. 36 Wellington East, 647-350-3636, eastthirtysix.com

Fabbrica

Here's a genius move: Fabbrica's stashing a supply of Mother's Day greeting cards near the washroom in case guests forgot to come prepared. (Oh, and the brunch should be pretty killer, too – dishes include a brunch burger with crispy salami, or French toast with roasted strawberries, lime cream and a streusel crumb.) Reserve online. 49 Karl Fraser, 416-391-0307, fabbrica.mcewangroup.ca

× Expand Benedicts feature on the brunch menu at Hungry Amoo.

Hungry Amoo

This new Middle Eastern snack bar on Ossington just rolled out its brunch menu in time for Mother's Day. Options include Benedicts or pancakes with brulee'd banana – down it all with a $12 pitcher of mimosas (yes, that's the price for a pitcher). Reserve online. 74 Ossington, 647-352-7474, hungryamoo.com

Liberty Commons

Here's the reverse of all those "kids under 12 eat free" promotions your mom got to take advantage of growing up: When you get Mother's Day lunch at O&B's new brewpub, Liberty Commons, mom's entree is free (if it's purchased with another entree of equal or greater value, naturally). Reserve online. 42 Liberty, 416-304-9403, libertycommons.ca

Skin + Bones

Leslieville's Skin + Bones is a popular brunch destination already, but they've decided to step things up this year by making it a ticketed affair through U-Feast. A $35 ticket gets several courses (including smoked salmon with potato latkes, buttermilk pancakes and Toulouse sausage), plus prosecco. Get your ticket here. 980 Queen East, 416-524-5209, skinandbonesto.com

The Carbon Bar

If mom's a BBQ fiend, she'll flip for the brand-new brunch service at Carbon Bar. Options include buttermilk fried Chicken ‘N’ Waffles, smoked brisket Benedicts and salmon cured with mezcal and lime. Top it all off with a build-your-own-Caesar. Reserve online. 99 Queen East, 416-947-7000, thecarbonbar.ca

Ufficio

Mom doesn't dig sausage or bacon? This Italian pescatarian kitchen (one of our best new restaurants of 2016) will be a perfect fit. Their brunch program is brand new and under the radar (read: tons of tables available!), and dishes include avocado toast and octopus Benedicts. Reserve online. 1214 Dundas West, 416-535-8888, ufficiorestaurant.com

