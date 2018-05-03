Mother's Day 2018 brunch menus in Toronto

× Expand Shangri-La Hotel

Auberge du Pommier

Go upscale with a $70 three-course lunch menu that includes rabbit-foie terrine, ivory salmon, beef tenderloin with short rib tortellini and more. (Menu / reservations)

Borrel

This Danforth Dutch spot is rolling out its first-ever rijstaffel, a communal feast of Indo-Dutch favourites, on Mother's Day ($65 per person). (Menu / email borreltoronto@gmail.com for reservations)

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud's bistro at the Four Seasons is offering an $85 per person menu with a broad array of options, including Canadian oysters, steak tartare, Benedicts, pike quenelle in a cognac lobster sauce, and more. Children's menus also available. (Menu / reservations)

CRAFT

Head downtown for a $28.95 brunch buffet including seafood, salads, and tons of brunch specialties, including benedicts, hot honey fried chicken, mac and cheese, and more. (Menu / reservations)

The Drake Hotel

All of the Drake's properties are doing $38 prix fixe Mother's Day brunch ($10/12 for kids). At the Drake Hotel, options include mushroom, ham or smoked salmon bennies and nutella-brulee banana French toast. (Reservations)

Drake 150

The Drake's downtown property is doing a menu of chai French toast, smoked black cod benny and breakfasts with skillet cornbread. (Menu / reservations)

Drake Commissary

Options at the Drake's Junction spot include smoked brisket hash, shakshuka and Benedicts with Perth Farms ham. (Reservations)

East Thirty Six

Cocktails aside, East Thirty Six's a la carte Mother's Day menu features steak and eggs, a gruyere-bacon jam grilled cheese and croissant Benedicts. (Reservations)

Lbs.

Does mom love lobster, burgers or steak? Then this Yonge St. restaurant (guess what the name stands for) will be right up her alley. An a la carte brunch menu will be offered before noon, with a $45 per person set menu after. (Menu / reservations)

Leña

On top of the standard South American brunch menu at this stylish spot at Saks Fifth Avenue, chef Julie Marteleira will be doing a gulf shrimp cocktail, Benedict with guajillo hollandaise, and a chocolate mousse with passion fruit custard. (Menu / reservations)

Liberty Commons

Moms eat free off the regular brunch and dinner menus at this Liberty Village brewpub, with purchase of a second entree. (Menu / reservations)

Library Bar @ Fairmont Royal York

The Library Bar is offering a massive $89 brunch buffet with a seafood bar, beef wellington and salmon carving station, pasta station and sweets table, as well as a $65 Mother's Day tea. (Menu / reservations)

Lisa Marie

Quirky breakfast options like s'mores pancakes and a "bacon explosion" benny are available at Matt Basile's rock'n'roll brunch spot on Queen West. (Reservations)

Maple Leaf Tavern

Screw mimosas — Maple Leaf Tavern is doing a margarita menu for Mother's Day. (Pomegranate or bell pepper margs, anyone?) Their $20 per person family-style brunch is among the most economical options, featuring grilled bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, grilled tomatoes, scrambled eggs, fresh-baked biscuits and toast. (Reservations)

Miku

Miku's Mother's Day menu ($48 per person) will feature a signature peach mimosa on top of flame-seared aburi sushi, bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin and more. (Menu / reservations)

Montecito

The Adelaide eatery's Mother's Day buffet will feature a raw bar with oysters and tuna crudo, a carving station featuring porchetta and roast beef, eggs and omelettes to order, and more for $58 a person. (Reservations)

Shangri-La Hotel

The Shangri-La features two Mother's Day options: A brunch buffet ($99) with AAA prime rib, sushi, seafood, dim sum and more, and a springtime Floral High Tea featuring lemon lavender and white chocolate tarts, hibiscus and strawberry mousse, and rose cheesecake ($75). (Email lobbyreservations.slto@shangri-la.com to book high tea or boskreservations.slto@shangri-la.com to book brunch.)

STK

Splash out at this Yorkville steakhouse with a $85 brunch that includes smoked salmon, king crab fish cakes, blueberry pancakes and Moet Rose Champagne specials. (Menu / reservations)

Thoroughbred

At this cozy spot in the Entertainment District, the Mother's Day menu includes a grilled cheese eggs benny, gingerbread pancakes and asparagus truffle omelettes. Round things out with complimentary "mom-osas". (Menu / reservations)

Windsor Arms

Is Mom a royal family nut? The Windsor Arms is a safe bet; this year's brunch and afternoon tea menus feature a lemon elderflower cake inspired by the one set to be served at Harry and Meghan's wedding. The $85 per person ($55 for kids) brunch includes entrées like tempura haddock with lemon caper aioli, a chilled seafood bar and bottomless mimosas, while the $65 afternoon tea includes champagne, plus British-style scones and sandwiches. (Reservations)

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco