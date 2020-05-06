20 Toronto restaurants doing Mother's Day delivery and takeout

× Expand Soul Chocolate

Aviator

At this east-end brunch spot, mini pastries and your choice of quiche are available for $20, along with a bunch of optional add-ons like tulips, coffee and a bottle of Prosecco. Pickup only. @aviatortoronto

Bonjour Brioche

Despite being on hiatus for most of the COVID pandemic, this Leslieville fave is reopening just for Mother's Day weekend, offering quiches, croissants and tarts off their usual menu for takeaway Friday through Sunday. Pickup only. @bonjour_brioche

Cafe Boulud

The Four Seasons brasserie is offering a three-course prix-fixe at $58 per person; options include rotisserie chicken or short rib with truffle mash. Add a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Champagne for $95. Pickup only. cafeboulud.com

Campo

This Spanish-Italian spot in the west end has a beautiful brunch spread featuring lobster Catalana salad, manchego, serrano and more, available for two ($50), four ($100) or six ($150). Delivery is available to Bloor West Village, Baby Point and the Junction. camporestaurant.com

City Betty

City Betty's Mother's Day brunch is $30 per person and includes your choice of built-your-own latkes with toppings like house-smoked salmon or big slabs of veggie frittata. Optional extras include take and bake scones with clotted cream, flowers, and rose sangria or mimosa kits. Pickup only. @citybetty

Drake Hotel & Drake Commissary

The Drake's Mother's Day specials run Saturday and Sunday this year. Highlights include chicken and waffles ($32 for two), scones and fixings ($10 for two people), and some DIY and pantry items like house-cured salmon, pancake mix and Lot 40-infused syrup. For $20 you can tack on a Coriander Girl bouquet with proceeds going to Interval House. Pickup only. thedrake.ca

East of York

This east-end takeout spot has Mother's Day platters that will feed a crowd, with a mix of snacks like sliders, jerk chicken skewers, samosas, black truffle arancini, Callebaut and Lindt chocolate chip cookies and more. $100 gets you either a vegetarian or non-vegetarian plate with a selection of options; it's $125 for the whole shebang. Delivery available to the Danforth and Leslieville. eastofyork.com

Fairmont Royal York

The Royal York has been offering Mother's Day tea service since 1929, and they're not about to stop now. This year's offering is $80 for two and includes scones, finger sandwiches (including smoked trout, shaved honey ham and coronation chicken salad), and sweets. Teas, Prosecco and other add-ons are available. Pickup only. fairmont.com

Free Times Cafe

It's not a buffet (that would be technically impossible), but the Free Times will bring their raucous Jewish brunch to you on Mother's Day this year. A $24.95 per person order gets you blintzes, latkes and challah french toast; add $8 for a fish plate with salmon, gefilte fish and pickled herring. Pickup and delivery available. freetimescafe.com

Good Cheese

As if the prospect of a gift basket full of cheeses, snacks and condiments from this east-end shop wasn't enough, they've teamed up with ECW Press to create three "book and a basket" sets ($100) that include a novel from the indie publisher. Pickup and delivery available. @goodcheese

Good Fork

Recently revived after a COVID-induced hiatus, The Good Fork is offering Saturday and Sunday brunch. Lox platters, pancake and huevos ranchero kits and quiches are available, but you can also build out your spread with bacon, smoked salmon, chorizo, scones and more. Pickup and delivery available. thegoodfork.ca

Hy's

Break the bank with a $420 dinner for four from at this downtown steakhouse. In addition to a five-pound prime rib, sides include cheese toasts, Caesar salad, baby carrots and roasted potatoes and much more. hyssteakhouse.com

Mahjong Bar

The clubby Dundas West cocktail bar has a selection of mix-and-match Mother's Day gifts, including a $45 mimosa kit (pick watermelon-mint or orange-strawberry), a $12 box of custom mahjong tile chocolates, a $30 cheese and charcuterie box, and a $42 bouquet from Blush and Bloom. Get the whole shebang for $125. Delivery available. @mahjongbar

Mary Be Kitchen

This adorable spot at Yonge and St. Clair has two brunch kits available in savoury and sweet versions; each feeds four people and includes a Mother's Day card and a plant for mom ($135). "Brunch assembly can be done by even the most novice cook," they write, "and we’ve got a video tutorial by a nine-year-old to prove it." Pickup and delivery available. marybekitchen.com

Patois

Patois' Mother's Day box (available Friday through Sunday) features their lobster thermidor, jerk pork belly yakisoba, tropical mimosas, a rum cake tiramisu and a DIY doubles kit. The whole shebang feeds around three people and costs $170 (but if you order by end of day on May 6, it's $153). Delivery and pickup available. patoistoronto.com

Primrose Bagel

Oakwood Village's hottest bagel shop is offering a $140 brunch package that includes a dozen bagels, a pound of lox, cream cheese, whipped butter, blueberry jam, OJ, sweets and more. Optional add-ons include ramp cream cheese, za'atar bagels, Nutella tart and banana cream pie. Pickup only. @primrosebagel

Soul Chocolate

Chocolate lovers will swoon over this box of baked goods ($60) from this east-end chocolate shop, featuring a selection of chocolate chunk and oatmeal chocolate cookies, flourless brownies and cookie bars. Saturday delivery only. soulchocolate.com

Ufficio

This west-end pescatarian spot is doing separate brunch and lunch menus (both $99 for two or $198 for four). The former features mimosas, your choice of smoked salmon rosti or avocado foccacia with poached eggs and mascarpone, plus dessert; the latter includes porcini or cashew-tofu vegan agnolotti with focaccia and a salad. Pickup or delivery. ufficiorestaurant.com

Windsor Arms

Always a hot destination for Mother's Day tea, this Yorkville hotel is doing its usual service to go this year. $140 gets you a four-person spread, including sandwiches (saffron-infused shrimp, smoked salmon, egg salad pinwheels and more), mini quiches, scones, red velvet mousse, opera cake and more. Add two tins of looseleaf tea and a strainer for $40. Pickup only. windsorarmshotel.com

XO Bisous

This downtown cafe is doing brunch in a box ($80), with everything you need to make challah french toast with blueberry sauce and yogurt parfaits. Ready-to-bake cookies, scones and housemade raspberry jam are optional. Delivery and pickup available. @xobisous