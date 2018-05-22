Get a free roti on Queen West this Wednesday

× Expand My Roti Place Web

My Roti Place just opened on Queen West, occupying a (cursed?) corner location (406 Queen West, at Cameron) that previously played host to Rose City Kitchen and Saigon Hustle. First step in breaking that closing streak is a big opening-day promotion where the restaurant is giving away roti for an hour and a half on Wednesday, May 23.

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., diners will be able to snag either a "Superior Butter Chicken" or "Superior Butter Paneer" roti for zero dollars. (That's just a small fraction of chef Karthik Kumar’s menu, which features samosas, biryani, curry dishes and more.)

If you miss out on free eats (and are particularly daring), you still might be able to score a free meal at My Roti Place. In June, the restaurant is debuting the Agni Challenge, which challenges diners to polish off the restaurant's spiciest roti, spiked with their house Agni ("fire") sauce.

