New Toronto restaurants: Tennessee Tavern, True True, Mulberry, Pi Co. and more

DOWNTOWN

WEST

  • Grant Van Gameren's latest, Tennessee Tavern, is open in Parkdale at 1554 Queen West (at Dowling).
  • Mulberry, a new bar from the folks behind Northwood and Northern Belle, just opened its doors in the former home of Mexitaco at 828 Bloor West (at Shaw).

EAST

  • Wong's Ice Cream is open and serving Asian inspired ice cream flavours at 617 Gerrard (at Broadview).
  • Saturday Dinette recently stopped offering dinners at the diner, but they'll be doubling down on brunches and lunches with the opening of Kid Chocolate, a new lunch spot and bar opening a few doors down from the original at 807 Gerrard East (at Logan).
  • Amsterdam BrewHouse will be taking over the former Against The Grain in Leaside (87 Laird, at Esandar).

NORTH

  • Pi Co. just opened a second location at 2177 Yonge (at Eglinton).
  • Lox + Schmear, a bagel joint with some vegan-friendly options, just opened its doors at 1030 St. Clair West (at Glenholme).
  • The former Emma's Country Kitchen is now home to a stylish Italian joint called Cano (1108 St. Clair West, at Northcliffe).

