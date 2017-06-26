New Toronto restaurants: Tennessee Tavern, True True, Mulberry, Pi Co. and more

×
Natalia Manzocco
Hunt and Peck pizza w/ chorizo and egg at True True on King East
DOWNTOWN
- True True, a fast-fired pizza spot we previously named one of the best in Toronto, has opened a new location at Queen West and Augusta.
- James Cheese Back Ribs, a spot geared toward is opening soon at 409 Spadina (at Oxford).
- A massive McEwan grocery store is coming to Yonge and Bloor, Retail Insider reports.
WEST
- Grant Van Gameren's latest, Tennessee Tavern, is open in Parkdale at 1554 Queen West (at Dowling).
- Mulberry, a new bar from the folks behind Northwood and Northern Belle, just opened its doors in the former home of Mexitaco at 828 Bloor West (at Shaw).
EAST
- Wong's Ice Cream is open and serving Asian inspired ice cream flavours at 617 Gerrard (at Broadview).
- Saturday Dinette recently stopped offering dinners at the diner, but they'll be doubling down on brunches and lunches with the opening of Kid Chocolate, a new lunch spot and bar opening a few doors down from the original at 807 Gerrard East (at Logan).
- Amsterdam BrewHouse will be taking over the former Against The Grain in Leaside (87 Laird, at Esandar).
NORTH
- Pi Co. just opened a second location at 2177 Yonge (at Eglinton).
- Lox + Schmear, a bagel joint with some vegan-friendly options, just opened its doors at 1030 St. Clair West (at Glenholme).
- The former Emma's Country Kitchen is now home to a stylish Italian joint called Cano (1108 St. Clair West, at Northcliffe).
