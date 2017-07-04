New Toronto restaurants: Copetin, Mezzrows (RIP), The Pint, Saigon Hustle, Ku-Kum

×
Copetin
Ricotta gnudi from the upcoming dinner menu at Copetin.
DOWNTOWN
- Claudio Aprile's new Latin-influenced spot Copetin, set to open in the former home of his celebrated Origin (107 King East, at Church), now has an opening date: July 13. The space will feature a bar and dining room with separate food offerings, as well as a six-top "kitchen counter" area for tasting menus.
- The Pint, a massive new sports bar opening at 277 Front West (at Simcoe), is set to open this week. They're accepting RSVPs to their opening weekend via their website.
- Saigon Hustle is open and serving Vietnamese street eats in the former home of Rose City Kitchen (406 Queen West, at Cameron).
- Assembly Chef Hall, an 18,000-square-foot food hall, is in the works in the Financial District at 111 Richmond West (at York).
- Tori's Bakeshop has a new location up and running in the Canary District (430 Front West)
- Austrian baked goods: The one thing downtown Toronto doesn't yet have. But that's going to change when Guschlbauer, an Austrian bakery beloved in Hong Kong, opens its first Canadian location at 690 Yonge (at Isabella).
NORTH
- First Nations eatery Ku-Kum, from former Snakes & Lattes chef Joseph Shawana, is now open at 581 Mount Pleasant (at Belsize).
- Speaking of Snakes & Lattes: they're opening a location near Yonge and Eglinton and are currently hiring.
×
EAST
- A cheese shop/wine bar called, appropriately, Good Cheese will be opening soon on Broadview at Gerrard.
- Surf The Greats is a combination surf shop and cafe at 276 Carlaw (at Dundas).
- Brickyard Bistro (1289 Gerrard East, at Greenwood) is under new management and has been overhauled with a new French-inspired menu.
WEST
- Mezzrow's served its final pint in Parkdale over the weekend after 22 years. A Facebook post from staff suggests they may try to reopen the bar.
- Chop Chop, a fast casual Asian spot from the people behind Fresh Off The Boat, is open now at 771 Dundas West (at Markham).
- A new spot called Sugo Cafe is about to open at 1281 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).
Email us with your restaurant tips!