New Toronto restaurants: Bar Altura

Bar Altura
DOWNTOWN
- If you love breaded, deep-fried foods on sticks, get ready: Toronto is getting its first kushikatsu restaurant, called Kushimaru (64 Edward), a spinoff of a popular spot in Osaka, Japan.
- We have more details about Bar Altura, a new spot coming to 571 Queen West. The spot, from the same team behind Kay Pacha, will focus on modern Italian cuisine like housemade pasta and house-cured meats, plus cocktails.
- One Pear Cafe, a new spot for HK waffles, tea drinks and pineapple buns, has replaced Cafe de Paris at 201 Dundas West (at University).
- The Queen West location of fast-casual pizza joint True True (456 Queen West, at Augusta) has closed permanently after less than a year.
- Saigon Hustle (406 Queen West, at Cameron) is temporarily closed for renovations (but you can still get your noodle fix by ordering through Ritual and picking up next door at Fresh Off The Boat).
NORTH
- Tsujiri is about to give its North York location (4909 Yonge, at Spring Garden) a makeover, adding a second floor and introducing new menu items like matcha soba noodles and souffle pancakes.
- Noorden (2110 Yonge), an Indo-Dutch spot known for its rijstaffel dinners, is set to close for good on May 31 — after a two-year run, as predicted.
- Dee, a new Thai spot from the people behind Soi Thai (RIP) and Shanee, is opening this week at 2013 Yonge (at Glebe).
- Mr. Tonkatsu is expanding to 4895 Yonge (at Greenfield).
EAST
- HK-by-way-of-Ottawa waffle chain Golden Bubbles is open at 3276 Midland (at Finch) in Scarborough. A Richmond Hill location (11000 Yonge, at Canyon Hill) is forthcoming.
- Country bar Boots & Bourbon (725 Queen East, at Lewis) has closed in Riverside.
WEST
- iHalo Krunch — they of the profoundly Instagrammable, if ultimately forgettable charcoal soft serve — are moving to a bigger location (831 Queen West, at Niagara) a few doors down from their current Trinity-Bellwoods digs. Additionally, a second, yet-to-be-announced location for the ice cream joint is on the way.
- Limon Lounge, an upscale Mexican spot, will be opening at 1089 St. Clair West (at Lauder) in May.
- Calgary-based tapas spot Barcelona Tavern is opening a Liberty Village location (109 Atlantic, at King).
- Steam Whistle is opening a spinoff brewery! Daily Hive reports Von Bugle Brewing is coming to 249 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke, and — much like its parent brand — will specialize in one type of beer, specifically a dark lager brewed with Czech hops.
- As previously reported, Karelia Kitchen (1194 Bloor West, at Brock) has closed.
- Filipino snack bar Dolly's (1285 Bloor West, at Lansdowne) is closed for the next two months for renovations.