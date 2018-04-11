New Toronto restaurants: Bar Altura

Fried Japanese eats on sticks are coming to Yonge and Dundas, True True and Boots & Bourbon close, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Tsujiri is about to give its North York location (4909 Yonge, at Spring Garden) a makeover, adding a second floor and introducing new menu items like matcha soba noodles and souffle pancakes.
  • Noorden (2110 Yonge), an Indo-Dutch spot known for its rijstaffel dinners, is set to close for good on May 31 — after a two-year run, as predicted.
  • Dee, a new Thai spot from the people behind Soi Thai (RIP) and Shanee, is opening this week at 2013 Yonge (at Glebe).
  • Mr. Tonkatsu is expanding to 4895 Yonge (at Greenfield).

EAST

  • HK-by-way-of-Ottawa waffle chain Golden Bubbles is open at 3276 Midland (at Finch) in Scarborough. A Richmond Hill location (11000 Yonge, at Canyon Hill) is forthcoming.
  • Country bar Boots & Bourbon (725 Queen East, at Lewis) has closed in Riverside.

WEST

  • iHalo Krunch — they of the profoundly Instagrammable, if ultimately forgettable charcoal soft serve — are moving to a bigger location (831 Queen West, at Niagara) a few doors down from their current Trinity-Bellwoods digs. Additionally, a second, yet-to-be-announced location for the ice cream joint is on the way.
  • Limon Lounge, an upscale Mexican spot, will be opening at 1089 St. Clair West (at Lauder) in May.
  • Calgary-based tapas spot Barcelona Tavern is opening a Liberty Village location (109 Atlantic, at King).
  • Steam Whistle is opening a spinoff brewery! Daily Hive reports Von Bugle Brewing is coming to 249 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke, and — much like its parent brand — will specialize in one type of beer, specifically a dark lager brewed with Czech hops.
  • As previously reported, Karelia Kitchen (1194 Bloor West, at Brock) has closed.
  • Filipino snack bar Dolly's (1285 Bloor West, at Lansdowne) is closed for the next two months for renovations.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco