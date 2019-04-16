New Toronto restaurants: Banners and Royalty

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

DOWNTOWN

Potbelly Sandwiches at 180 Bloor (at Avenue) — the last remaining Potbelly location in Canada — has closed.

SOS Pasta has opened in the former home of Corrado's (118 John, at Richmond).

A new Amaya location is now open in First Canadian Place (100 King, at Bay).

Koh Lipe is now open at 35 Baldwin (at Beverly) in what used to be Platito.

NORTH

North of Brooklyn is installing a 50-seat patio in front of their 511 Rogers (at Old Weston) location.

Kupfert and Kim is expanding to Yonge and Eg with a location at 2313 Yonge (at Eglinton).

EAST

The Thirsty Duck is closing their current location (972 Queen East, at Carlaw) on April 20 due to what they owners say is a proposed triple rent increase. The business will be operating temporarily out of Eastside Social.

El Venezolano is open at 818 Danforth (at Woodycrest).

WEST

CORRECTION: In a previous column, we misidentified Luna Cafe's original location at 181 Dovercourt, which was slated to close, as their newer location. The new Luna Cafe is located at 2800 Dundas West, and is still in operation.

