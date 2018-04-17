New Toronto restaurants: Cinnaholic

×
Cinnaholic
DOWNTOWN
- Away Kitchen + Cafe, a vegan fast-casual spinoff of Awai, is now open at 680 College (at Euclid).
- Campechano is opening a spinoff taqueria and tortilleria called Good Hombres at 374 Bathurst (at Nassau).
- Petty Cash, a new snack bar from the team behind Baro, will be replacing Spirit House at 487 Adelaide West (at Portland).
- Bootleg Smokehouse is opening at 64 Spadina (at King).
- Celebrity Hot Pot (254 Spadina, at Cameron) will soon reopen as Liuyishou Hotpot.
NORTH
- Maker Pizza has opened its new uptown location: 1537 Avenue (at Lawrence).
- Noodle shop Chu Resto is open at 5423 Yonge (at Byng). A downtown location (639 Yonge, at Isabella) is on the way.
EAST
- San Francisco-based vegan cinnamon bun chain Cinnaholic is opening three locations: 319 Danforth, Promenade Mall, and an unnamed location in Scarborough.
WEST
- Galaxy Donuts is closing down after 21 years in the Junction (369 Keele at Dundas West).