New Toronto restaurants: Cinnaholic

Vegan cinnamon buns, a sister taqueria for Campechano, vegan fast-casual on College and more

by

DOWNTOWN

  • Away Kitchen + Cafe, a vegan fast-casual spinoff of Awai, is now open at 680 College (at Euclid).
  • Campechano is opening a spinoff taqueria and tortilleria called Good Hombres at 374 Bathurst (at Nassau).
  • Petty Cash, a new snack bar from the team behind Baro, will be replacing Spirit House at 487 Adelaide West (at Portland).
  • Bootleg Smokehouse is opening at 64 Spadina (at King).
  • Celebrity Hot Pot (254 Spadina, at Cameron) will soon reopen as Liuyishou Hotpot.

NORTH

  • Maker Pizza has opened its new uptown location: 1537 Avenue (at Lawrence).
  • Noodle shop Chu Resto is open at 5423 Yonge (at Byng). A downtown location (639 Yonge, at Isabella) is on the way.

EAST

  • San Francisco-based vegan cinnamon bun chain Cinnaholic is opening three locations: 319 Danforth, Promenade Mall, and an unnamed location in Scarborough.

WEST

