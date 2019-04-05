New Toronto restaurants: Jollibee downtown

Lisa Marie to close, Planta's new Asian concept opens, Queen West gets two new ramen joints and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Speaking of Jollibee: The chain is also opening locations in North York (at 79 Billy Bishop Way) and Thornhill (at 1 Promenade Circle).

EAST

WEST

  • After a six-year run on Queen West, chef Matt Basile has announced plans to close Lisa Marie (638 Queen West, at Palmerston). After the restaurant's last day of service, he plans to focus on operating Lisa Marie's food truck and producing packaged versions of some of the restaurant's favourite dishes, as well as a new project with husband-and-wife duo Natasha Koifman and Anthony Mantella.
  • The Delaware is in the works at 946 Bloor West (at Ossington) in the former home of Artegelato.
  • Food District is up and running at Square One (100 City Centre).

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco