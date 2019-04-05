New Toronto restaurants: Jollibee downtown

×
Jollibee
DOWNTOWN
- Soon, downtowners won't need to trek to Scarborough for their Chickenjoy fix: The Philippines' favourite fast food chain, Jollibee, is currently hiring for a downtown location at 335 Yonge (at Gould).
- Planta Queen, featuring an all-new pan-Asian vegan menu, is now open at 180 Queen West (at University) in the former home of Nota Bene.
- Hakata Shoryuken Ramen is now open at 225 Queen West (at Simcoe).
- Just down the block, Ikkousha Ramen is open at 249 Queen West (at Simcoe).
- Cherie Bistro is opening soon at 538 Church (at Isabella).
NORTH
- Speaking of Jollibee: The chain is also opening locations in North York (at 79 Billy Bishop Way) and Thornhill (at 1 Promenade Circle).
EAST
- Brick Street Bakery has closed its Beaches location (1969 Queen East, at Kenilworth).
WEST
- After a six-year run on Queen West, chef Matt Basile has announced plans to close Lisa Marie (638 Queen West, at Palmerston). After the restaurant's last day of service, he plans to focus on operating Lisa Marie's food truck and producing packaged versions of some of the restaurant's favourite dishes, as well as a new project with husband-and-wife duo Natasha Koifman and Anthony Mantella.
- The Delaware is in the works at 946 Bloor West (at Ossington) in the former home of Artegelato.
- Food District is up and running at Square One (100 City Centre).