New Toronto restaurants: Ascari King West

Natalia Manzocco
Enoteca Ascari
DOWNTOWN
- Ascari Enoteca's new King West location is opening this spring at 620 King West (at Portland).
- Mos Mos has opened a location at 655 Bay (at Gerrard).
- Southern-central Japanese udon joint Udon Kitanoya is opening a Toronto location at 513 Bloor West (at Borden) in the former home of Noka All You Can Eat Sushi.
- In other udon news: New York-based noodle spot Raku has opened at 456 Queen West (at Augusta).
- Mineral will soon open at 1027 Yonge (at Roxborough).
- Impact Kitchen is about to open a third location at 1222 Yonge (at Alcorn).
NORTH
- Danmuji is now open at 5 Glen Cameron (at Yonge).
EAST
- A second location of Bodega Henriette has replaced Pacific Junction Hotel at 234 King East (at Sherbourne).
- Yorkville's Bar Reyna is expanding to 354 King East (at Power).
WEST
- Campagnolo (832 Dundas West, at Euclid), one of the city's best-regarded Italian restaurants, is slated to close after a final dinner service on June 1 as co-owners Craig Harding and Alexandra Hutchison focus on new projects.
- Chiang Mai is now open at 84 Park Lawn (at Lake Shore West).
- A liquor license application is up at 1084 Queen West (at Dovercourt). The project name (apparently) is Proposed.