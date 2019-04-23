New Toronto restaurants: Ascari King West

Campagnolo to close in June, Bar Reyna and Impact Kitchen expand, a double dose of udon noodles, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Ascari Enoteca's new King West location is opening this spring at 620 King West (at Portland). 
  • Mos Mos has opened a location at 655 Bay (at Gerrard).
  • Southern-central Japanese udon joint Udon Kitanoya is opening a Toronto location at 513 Bloor West (at Borden) in the former home of Noka All You Can Eat Sushi.
  • In other udon news: New York-based noodle spot Raku has opened at 456 Queen West (at Augusta).
  • Mineral will soon open at 1027 Yonge (at Roxborough).
  • Impact Kitchen is about to open a third location at 1222 Yonge (at Alcorn).

NORTH

  • Danmuji is now open at 5 Glen Cameron (at Yonge).

EAST

  • A second location of Bodega Henriette has replaced Pacific Junction Hotel at 234 King East (at Sherbourne).
  • Yorkville's Bar Reyna is expanding to 354 King East (at Power).

WEST

  • Campagnolo (832 Dundas West, at Euclid), one of the city's best-regarded Italian restaurants, is slated to close after a final dinner service on June 1 as co-owners Craig Harding and Alexandra Hutchison focus on new projects.
  • Chiang Mai is now open at 84 Park Lawn (at Lake Shore West).
  • A liquor license application is up at 1084 Queen West (at Dovercourt). The project name (apparently) is Proposed.

