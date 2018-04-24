New Toronto restaurants: Hawker Bar closing

Giulietta replaces Bestellen, Paramount Butcher Shop opens uptown, See-Scape moves, beer and ice cream in Bloordale, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

EAST

  • Brampton Mexican spot Mexicados is opening a Leslieville location at 1022 Queen East (at Carlaw), replacing Belmonte Raw.

WEST

  • Hawker Bar (164 Ossington, at Foxley) is set to close at the end of the month after six years in business.
  • Giulietta, the new incarnation of Bestellen from chef Rob Rossi (plus L'Unita's David Minicucci), is open at 972 College (at Rusholme).
  • Craig's Cookies is open at 1537 Queen West (at Wilson Park).
  • See-Scape, a geeky cafe and event space in the Junction, is moving to a new, larger location in the neighbourhood. The last day to check out the original space (2840 Dundas West, at Keele) is May 25.
  • Daily Grind, a newish cafe in Bloordale (426 St. Clarens, at Bloor), appears to be opening a sister ice cream shop called Emmy's Ice Cream.
  • The Jim, a craft beer bar, is now open at 1174 Bloor West (at Pauline) in the former home of Orchard.

