New Toronto restaurants: Hawker Bar closing

Hawker Bar
DOWNTOWN
- Constantine, a bar and restaurant located inside the Anndore House hotel (15 Charles East, at Yonge), is now open; read our full profile.
- As we previously reported, Bar Volo has finally announced a new location: 17 St. Nicholas (at Phipps).
- Umami Poke is now open at 1252 Yonge (at Summerhill).
- Asian fusion spot The Haam is now open at 342 Adelaide (at Peter).
- Hopscotch, a fast-casual spot serving very thoroughly tossed salads, is opening a location at 115 Fort York.
- Donut wholesaler Dipped Donuts is about to open its first permanent location at 161 Baldwin (at Spadina)
NORTH
- Paramount Butcher Shop is open at 2313 Yonge St. (at Eglinton).
EAST
- Brampton Mexican spot Mexicados is opening a Leslieville location at 1022 Queen East (at Carlaw), replacing Belmonte Raw.
WEST
- Hawker Bar (164 Ossington, at Foxley) is set to close at the end of the month after six years in business.
- Giulietta, the new incarnation of Bestellen from chef Rob Rossi (plus L'Unita's David Minicucci), is open at 972 College (at Rusholme).
- Craig's Cookies is open at 1537 Queen West (at Wilson Park).
- See-Scape, a geeky cafe and event space in the Junction, is moving to a new, larger location in the neighbourhood. The last day to check out the original space (2840 Dundas West, at Keele) is May 25.
- Daily Grind, a newish cafe in Bloordale (426 St. Clarens, at Bloor), appears to be opening a sister ice cream shop called Emmy's Ice Cream.
- The Jim, a craft beer bar, is now open at 1174 Bloor West (at Pauline) in the former home of Orchard.