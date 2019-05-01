New Toronto restaurants: Ozzy's Burgers Vaughan

×
Ozzy's Burgers
DOWNTOWN
- As previously reported, the new location of Bar Volo will open this summer at 17 St. Nicholas (at Wellesley), and will include a brewery on the premises.
- Frisaca, a Mexican-Canadian bar, is now open at 592 Queen West (at Bathurst).
- Veggie Crush Co. is in the works at 186 Spadina (at Queen).
- Wvrst Union Station (65 Front West, at York) has begun offering breakfast starting at 7:30.
NORTH
- Quebec smoked meat chain Rock'N Deli now has a location at CF Shops at Don Mills (1090 Don Mills, at Lawrence).
- Ozzy's Burgers' Vaughan location (3175 Rutherford, at Jane) is now open.
- Flock is opening a location at Sheppard and Yonge next month.
EAST
- Lebanese restaurant Beiteddine is in the works at 513 Danforth (at Logan).
WEST
- Coq Of The Walk has announced plans to close down at 488 College (at Markham) and open a new project nearby. Sebastien Daouze says the new project will have a new name but retain their focus on absinthe, and that the space will be open around June.