New Toronto restaurants: Maison Selby

DOWNTOWN
- Mascot Brewery is about to reopen in the former home of Los Colibris (220 King West, at Simcoe) after closing their original location last year to make way for redevelopment.
- Maison Selby, O&B's latest restaurant, is now open at 592 Sherbourne (at Bloor).
- Bluestone Lane (37 King East, at Victoria) opens this Friday and will be serving free coffee from 8 am until noon (pre-register for a free drink here).
- The Food Dudes opened locations of Blondies and Pantry in Commerce Court (199 Bay, at King) this week.
- Taqueria Gus is now open at 225 Augusta (at Baldwin) replacing Sweet Olenka's.
- New York udon spot Raku is about to open at 456 Queen West (at Augusta) in what was briefly a location of True True.
NORTH
- Clay Pot King is now open at 9021 Leslie (at East Pearce).
EAST
- Nomads, formerly located on the Danforth, is about to open at 701 Queen East (at Broadview).
WEST
- Speaking of Mascot Brewery: They're also about to open a location in Etobicoke (37 Advance, at Kipling) that will include a brewing facility, bottle shop and restaurant.
- Gift and stationery shop I Have A Crush On You (51 Jefferson, at Liberty) is now home to its very own cup-noodle counter called Quickies.
- Superfly has replaced Electric Mud BBQ at 5 Brock (at Queen).