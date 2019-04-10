New Toronto restaurants: Maison Selby

Mascot Brewery is back, Blondies and Pantry open downtown, Superfly replaces Electric Mud, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

EAST

  • Nomads, formerly located on the Danforth, is about to open at 701 Queen East (at Broadview).

WEST

  • Speaking of Mascot Brewery: They're also about to open a location in Etobicoke (37 Advance, at Kipling) that will include a brewing facility, bottle shop and restaurant.
  • Gift and stationery shop I Have A Crush On You (51 Jefferson, at Liberty) is now home to its very own cup-noodle counter called Quickies.
  • Superfly has replaced Electric Mud BBQ at 5 Brock (at Queen).

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco