New Toronto restaurants: Aloette, Goose Island Brewhouse, Kiss The Tiramisu, Sud Forno, Earlscourt BBQ

Sud Forno
Downtown
- Beer lovers, listen up: Goose Island Brewhouse, a reworking of the St. Lawrence Market Bier Markt by the Chicago-based brewer, is now open and pouring at 70 The Esplanade.
- The Financial District has yet another plant-based quick-service lunch destination: Copper Branch, a Montreal-based outfit that just set up shop at 199 Bay (inside Commerce Court).
- Signs are finally up for Aloette, a new bar coming to the space underneath Alo (163 Spadina, at Queen). It's all happening.
- We're fascinated with Asian desserts, Asia's fascinated with European desserts, the circle of life begins anew. Korean chain Kiss The Tiramisu, which focuses on tiramisu-inspired soft serve, is coming to 160 Baldwin (Kekou's got competition!)
- Sud Forno's new downtown location is finally open at 132 Yonge (at Temperance).
North
- Pork Ninjas chef Jason Rees has had a bit of a traveling show for the past few years, coooking out of Monarch Tavern and Wenona Craft Beer Lodge. Now, he's finally opening up his own spot: Earlscourt BBQ, coming to 1278 St. Clair West (at Earlscourt) this fall.
- Chase Hospitality Group is opening a second location of Colette Grand Cafe at 1425 Yonge (at St. Clair).
East
- Bunny's, Rodney Bowers's new spot in the former Hey Meatball space, is nearing opening day at 912 Queen East (at Logan).
West
- Daily Hive reports the short-lived MoTo Snack Bar is about to revamped as a cocktail bar and restaurant called (sigh) eighty6’d.
- Mira, a new Peruvian spot from ICON, is soon to open on King West.
- Gushi is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and they're selling $5 karaage meals until August 3 to celebrate.
