New Toronto restaurants: The Good Son

Pick 6ix shuts down, vegan cinnamon buns land in Thornhill, Toronto gets a bocce bar, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Bad news for sushi-fiending Drake fans: Pick 6ix (33 Yonge, at Wellington) has temporarily closed due to flooding after last week's downpour.
  • More matcha: International chain Amausaan Uji Matcha is planning a new location at 480 Dundas West (at Spadina).
  • Taipei beef noodle spot Four Four South Village is opening at 474 Yonge (at Grosvenor).

NORTH

  • Cinnaholic, a U.S. chain specializing in vegan cinnamon buns, is now open at Promenade Mall (1 Promenade, at Bathurst).
  • After 18 years slinging traditional Hong Kong desserts in Richmond Hill, Full House Desserts is opening a second shop at 4750 Yonge (at Sheppard).
  • The Good Son is opening a location at Shops At Don Mills (1090 Don Mills).

EAST

  • As previously reported, Lob, a bar devoted to bocce (and its on-site restaurant, Track 10) is open at 100 Broadview (at Queen).
  • East-end vegans, rejoice: Grasshopper is opening a location at 2252 Queen East (at Beech), with a new concept geared toward finer dining.

WEST

  • Alma, from chef Anna Chen, is now open at 1194 Bloor West (at Brock).
  • Barberian's is opening an Etobicoke spinoff. Harry's Steak House (actually the name of a steakhouse the Barberian's founder once ran at Church and Granby) will take over the former Black Angus Steak House at 3250 Bloor West (at Islington).
  • An East Coast-inspired spot called Stamps Lane is now open at 371 Roncesvalles (at Marmaduke) in the former Butler's Pantry.

