New Toronto restaurants: Planta Burger, Bar Sybanne, Pablo Cheese Tart, La Cubana, The Nugget, Soufi's, Beroea Box

×
@barsybanne/Instagram
DOWNTOWN
- As previously reported, Planta Burger, a spinoff of popular vegan eatery Planta, is set to replace Little Fin at 4 Temperance (at Yonge).
- Pablo Cheese Tart opens this week at 118 Dundas West (at Bay).
- Arriving soon next door to Pablo: French-inspired bakery Butter Baker.
- Northern Maverick Brewing Co. is nearing completion at 115 Bathurst Street (at Adelaide).
- A Syrian spot called Beroea Box, operated by catering company Beroea Kitchen, has just moved into Market 707 (707 Dundas West, at Bathurst.)
- If you have a hunger for funnel cake that the CNE cannot satisfy, you'll want to check out Funnel Cake Express, coming soon to 8 Wellesley East (at Yonge).
NORTH
- BlueBlood Steakhouse is getting close to opening at Casa Loma (1 Austin Terrace, at Walmer)
EAST
- Poor Romeo, a new rock 'n' roll-insipired diner from the folks behind Pinkerton's Snack Bar, is set to open soon at 1029 Gerrard East (at Galt), filling the hole in my heart left behind by Janie Jones.
- Speaking of Janie Jones: Work is underway to turn its former home at 1030 Gerrard (at Galt) into a third location of La Cubana.
×
WEST
- Mediterranean snack bar Bar Sybanne is a couple short weeks away from opening at 229 Ossington (at Dundas).
- Morso Me, a new, casual Italian take-out spot from the people behind Luce and King's Table, is now open at 850 King West (at Niagara).
- A tiny coffee shop called The Nugget has appeared next to the Dundas location of Village Pizza (761 Dundas West).
- Soufi's, a hotly-anticipated new spot for Syrian manaeesh and other snacks, has opened in the former home of Come And Get It at 676 Queen West (at Euclid).
Email us with your restaurant tips!