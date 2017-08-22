New Toronto restaurants: Lady Marmalade, The Anne Boleyn, Bunny's, Edward Levesque's Kitchen, The Alley, Good Cheese

×
Instagram/@theanneboleyn
DOWNTOWN
- The Anne Boleyn (287A Richmond West, at Peter), an English-style pub from the team behind Parts & Labour, is officially open for business.
- If you're not already freaking out about this: An OVO logo has appeared for something called Pick 6 (33 Yonge, at Wellington) by which we can only assume Drake is opening a bar.
- DailyHive reports popular bubble tea chain The Alley is set to open a location at Yonge and Bloor, as well as one in Scarborough.
- Craig Harding's next project will be a pair of restaurants inside upcoming boutique hotel The Anndore House (15 Charles East, at Yonge): Constantine Restaurant and Scarlet Door.
NORTH
- A new location of Hot Star Fried Chicken is up and running at 5525 Yonge Street (at Finch).
×
EAST
- Lady Marmalade, home of the longest lines in all of Leslieville, is about to move to newer, hopefully bigger digs at 265 Broadview (at Dundas) next spring. They're going big with the new location, tapping architect Omar Gandhi to handle the build.
- In other Leslieville brunch news, Edward Levesque's Kitchen (1290 Queen East, at Hastings) served its last plate on Sunday after 16 years in business.
- Bunny's (912 Queen East, at Logan), from Hey Meatball chef Rodney Bowers, has finally opened in Leslieville.
- Good Cheese is in soft-open mode at 614 Gerrard East (at Broadview).
WEST
- Toronto Coffee and Tea House (685 Lansdowne, at Bloor) is closed.
Email us with your restaurant tips!