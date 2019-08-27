New Toronto restaurants: Ryu's Noodle Bar on Queen

×
Natalia Manzocco
DOWNTOWN
- CXBO, Brandon Olsen's chocolate shop, has opened a second location inside Saks Food Hall (176 Yonge, at Queen).
- Ryu's Noodle Bar's newest location is open at 669 Queen West (at Bathurst).
- Mad Radish has a new location inside First Canadian Place (130 King West, at York).
NORTH
- Mean Bao has a new location at 1440 Yonge (at St. Clair)
EAST
- Completo is opening up shop #2 inside a former home goods store at 337 Broadview (at Mount Stephen).
- Est (729 Queen East, at Broadview) opens for service on September 3.
WEST
- Bar Ape has launched a pop-up at 915 Queen West (across from Trinity-Bellwoods). NB: They're only open on weekends.
- Fourth Man In The Fire, a new pizzeria from the founder of Burger's Priest, is opening for full service tonight at 832 Dundas West (at Euclid).
- Shamone (2952 Dundas West, at Pacific) is closing on August 30 after four years in business.
- The Seoul Shakers team are reportedly opening a new spot at St. Clarens and Bloor later this fall.
- Woodhouse Brewing is taking over what was until recently Lot 30 (303 Lansdowne, at Dundas).