New Toronto restaurants: Ryu's Noodle Bar on Queen

Burger's Priest founder's pizza joint opens, CXBO and Mean Bao expand, Shamone to close this week, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Mean Bao has a new location at 1440 Yonge (at St. Clair)

EAST

  • Completo is opening up shop #2 inside a former home goods store at 337 Broadview (at Mount Stephen).
  • Est (729 Queen East, at Broadview) opens for service on September 3.

WEST

  • Bar Ape has launched a pop-up at 915 Queen West (across from Trinity-Bellwoods). NB: They're only open on weekends.
  • Fourth Man In The Fire, a new pizzeria from the founder of Burger's Priest, is opening for full service tonight at 832 Dundas West (at Euclid).
  • Shamone (2952 Dundas West, at Pacific) is closing on August 30 after four years in business.
  • The Seoul Shakers team are reportedly opening a new spot at St. Clarens and Bloor later this fall.
  • Woodhouse Brewing is taking over what was until recently Lot 30 (303 Lansdowne, at Dundas).

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco