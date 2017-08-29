New Toronto restaurants: Kelly's Landing, Craque de Creme, Schmaltz Appetizing, Rolltation, La Diperie

×
Kelly's Landing
DOWNTOWN
- The sushi burrito train keeps rolling. Rolltation is opening a location on the southeast corner of Yonge and Carlton.
- Mi’hito Sushi Laboratory's latest location is now open at 4 Edward (at Yonge).
- Kellys Landing, a new bar and grill with a large selection of wine and beer and a retractable glass rooftop, is now open at 123 Front West (at York).
NORTH
- Toronto's first
- crème brûlée cafe, Craque de Creme, is open at 1360 Bathurst (at St. Clair).
EAST
- Fancy Franks is opening a location in Cabbagetown on Parliament, north of Carlton.
- Lambretta is opening an east-end outpost at 1192 Queen East (at Curzon).
WEST
- Those charcoal cones have competition. La Diperie is in soft-open mode across the street from Trinity Bellwoods (925 Queen West, at Strachan).
- In other Trinity-Bellwoods news: Agora, the long-awaited spinoff of Mamakas, looks like it's finally getting close to opening at 921 Queen West (at Strachan).
- Schmaltz Appetizing is opening a second shop on Ossington (224 Ossington, at Dundas West). Bagel lovers rejoice!
