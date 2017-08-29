New Toronto restaurants: Kelly's Landing, Craque de Creme, Schmaltz Appetizing, Rolltation, La Diperie

What's open, opening soon, or closing in your neck of the woods

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Toronto's first
  • crème brûlée cafe, Craque de Creme, is open at 1360 Bathurst (at St. Clair).

EAST

  • Fancy Franks is opening a location in Cabbagetown on Parliament, north of Carlton.
  • Lambretta is opening an east-end outpost at 1192 Queen East (at Curzon).

WEST

  • Those charcoal cones have competition. La Diperie is in soft-open mode across the street from Trinity Bellwoods (925 Queen West, at Strachan).
  • In other Trinity-Bellwoods news: Agora, the long-awaited spinoff of Mamakas, looks like it's finally getting close to opening at 921 Queen West (at Strachan).
  • Schmaltz Appetizing is opening a second shop on Ossington (224 Ossington, at Dundas West). Bagel lovers rejoice!

