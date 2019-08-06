New Toronto restaurants: Piano Piano uptown

Mira Mira expands to Leslieville, The John gets two new locations, Sotto Sotto opens an Oakville outpost, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Victor Barry's pizzeria Piano Piano is opening a second location at 623 Mount Pleasant (at Manor) in the former home of Birch Bistro.

EAST

  • Mira Mira (whom you might know from their stall in Assembly Chefs Hall) has opened a new sandwich and ice cream-oriented cafe at 1372 Queen East (at Greenwood).
  • The Sweet Oven, a bakery dedicated to butter tarts, is now open at 1911 Queen East (at Kippendavie).
  • Juliana Social Cafe is now open at 387 Broadview (at Gerrard).
  • The John has a new location at 682-686 Queen East (at Broadview) ...

WEST

  • ... and another new location at 488 College (at Bathurst)!
  • Roselle's second location is now open at 108 Dovercourt (at Queen).
  • Masalawala Indian Canteen is opening soon at 617 College (at Clinton).
  • Happy Coffee & Wine is in the works at 1304 King West (at Cowan).
  • Track & Field (860 College, at Concord) has closed.
  • Sotto Sotto is opening a new location somewhere in Yorkville.
  • San Coffee Room is now open at 135 Ossington (at Argyle).

