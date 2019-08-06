New Toronto restaurants: Piano Piano uptown

×
Tanja-Tiziana
DOWNTOWN
- Mana'ish Global Flatbread Cafe has closed at 140 Spadina (at Richmond).
- Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodle is now open at 760 Yonge (at Bloor).
- Bluestone Lane is opening a new location at 2 Queen East (at Yonge).
NORTH
- Victor Barry's pizzeria Piano Piano is opening a second location at 623 Mount Pleasant (at Manor) in the former home of Birch Bistro.
EAST
- Mira Mira (whom you might know from their stall in Assembly Chefs Hall) has opened a new sandwich and ice cream-oriented cafe at 1372 Queen East (at Greenwood).
- The Sweet Oven, a bakery dedicated to butter tarts, is now open at 1911 Queen East (at Kippendavie).
- Juliana Social Cafe is now open at 387 Broadview (at Gerrard).
- The John has a new location at 682-686 Queen East (at Broadview) ...
WEST
- ... and another new location at 488 College (at Bathurst)!
- Roselle's second location is now open at 108 Dovercourt (at Queen).
- Masalawala Indian Canteen is opening soon at 617 College (at Clinton).
- Happy Coffee & Wine is in the works at 1304 King West (at Cowan).
- Track & Field (860 College, at Concord) has closed.
- Sotto Sotto is opening a new location somewhere in Yorkville.
- San Coffee Room is now open at 135 Ossington (at Argyle).