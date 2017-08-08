New Toronto restaurants: Patois, Giulietta, Kinton Ramen, Ama, Parka Food Co., Saulter Street Brewery

Celebrate our Eglinton location (90 Eglinton Ave E, Unit 108) GRAND OPENING on Thursday, August 10th, with 50% off all ramen!! 🍜🎈🍜🎉🍜🎊🍜 See you there! #kintonramen #yongeandeglinton #grandopening #blogto #narcitytoronto #dailyhivetoronto #dailyhive #postcity #dinetoronto #torontoeats #torontofood #torontofoodies #toronto

A post shared by KINTON RAMEN (@kintonramen) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:20am PDT