New Toronto restaurants: Patois, Giulietta, Kinton Ramen, Ama, Parka Food Co., Saulter Street Brewery

What's open, opening soon, or closing in your neck of the woods

DOWNTOWN

  • Apparently, the liquid nitrogen ice cream trend ain't over yet: Lab Sense is now open at 526 Yonge (at Maitland).
  • A new locavore fast-casual concept, FARMR, is coming soon to the St. Lawrence Mareket area (140A the Esplanade, at Lower Jarvis).

NORTH

  • Filipino food lovers, rejoice: Market 707's Kanto by Tita Flips has a new, full-fledged location at 168B Eglinton East (at Redpath).
  • Kinton Ramen has opened its eighth location at 90 Eglinton East (at Yonge). To celebrate, they're offering 50% all ramen at the new location on Thursday, August 10.

EAST

  • Saulter Street Brewery is open in soft mode and pouring their first beer (a Czech pilsner) at 1-31 Saulter (at June Callwood Way).

WEST

  • Patois is (finally!) back after a yearlong closure due to a devastating fire. (794 Dundas West, at Palmerston)
  • Giulietta, a new spot from L'Unita's David Minicucci and Bestellen's Rob Rossi, is set to open in the former Bestellen space this fall.
  • Che is going from food truck to full-on kitchen with Ama, a new snack bar in the former Cadillac Jenkins space (930 Queen West, at Shaw).
  • As previously reported, Vancouver-based restaurant company Donnelly Group is moving into the former Beaconsfield with their next venture, Death and Taxes (1154 Queen West, at Beaconsfield).
  • DailyHive reports that Parka Food Co., a new spot focused on vegan comfort food, is set to arrive in the former home of The Baro, 424 Queen West (at Cameron), this fall.

